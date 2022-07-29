Will Smith Breaks Silence After Oscars Slap Incident, Reveals Where Things Stand With Him And Chris Rock Right Now
By Mike Reyes published
In a new video, Will Smith has finally addressed the Chris Rock Oscars slap, and the current climate between both parties.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost four months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The conversation surrounding the event has kept itself alive and well in the press, with reactions coming from all ends of the spectrum. However, we haven’t heard Smith’s take on the events until now, as the King Richard actor has broken his silence and revealed where things stand with him and Chris Rock right now.
Will Smith posted a recent video on Instagram, as well as through his official YouTube channel, addressing the matter directly. Answering questions that were posed to him about the incident at this year’s 94th Academy Awards, the first query raised was about why he hadn’t apologized to Chris Rock in his acceptance speech. Smith answered as follows:
More to come...
