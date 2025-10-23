The Big Lebowski Cast Is Perfect, But Now I Wish I Could See Paul Rudd's Audition Tape

The Big Lebowski is considered one of the Coen brothers’ best movies, one that launched a subculture and an actual religion following its 1998 release. From its story to its blending of genres to its all-time great soundtrack, a lot is going on in the movie following “The Dude” as he gets wrapped up in a confounding conspiracy involving rugs, severed toes, and nihilists. There’s also the perfect Big Lebowski cast, headlined by Jeff Bridges and John Goodman.

However, I recently learned that Paul Rudd, who was very much an up-and-coming actor at the time, auditioned for one of The Big Lebowski’s most memorable roles, and now I want to see this audition tape. No, it’s not The Dude, Walter, or even Donnie, but instead an unforgettable (and uncomfortable) character played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman: Brandt.

(Image credit: Polygram)

It’s Hard To Imagine Anyone Besides Philip Seymour Hoffman Playing Brandt So Well

Philip Seymour Hoffman showed up in some of the best ‘90s movies, and in a number of those cases, his characters made them even better. This was the case for Twister, Boogie Nights, and Magnolia, as was it for The Big Lebowski. Now, it’s hard to imagine anyone playing Brandt, Jeffrey “The Big” Lebowski’s awkward and uptight assistant, a.k.a. “Yes Man.”

Hoffman approached the role with the perfect balance of absurdity and earnestness, making Brandt a character that’s just so hard to read but so much fun to enjoy whenever he was on screen. From awkward encounters with Bunny Lebowski about certain favors to giving The Dude a tour of Lebowski’s estate, he had a certain je ne sais quoi that made him so fascinating, so maddening, and so ridiculous. Honestly, it’s hard picturing anyone besides Hoffman pulling that off so well.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

But Based On What I’ve Heard About Paul Rudd’s Audition, It Would Have Been Wild

Though it’s hard to see anyone but Hoffman pulling off the Brandt performance so well, it turns out he wasn’t the only actor up for the part. During an appearance on the Blank Check with Griffin & David podcast, breaking down The Big Lebowski back in August 2025, Seth Rogen shared a story Paul Rudd told him about the time he auditioned for the part. This story is something:

I remember Paul Rudd auditioned for Brandt. He told me he auditioned for Brandt, and he performed for me what he did. And it was like the weirdest thing in the entire world. While we were making The 40-Year-Old Virgin, I was talking about how much I liked [The Big Lebowski], and he was like, ‘I auditioned for Brandt, and it was humiliating, and I made the weirdest choice in the entire world.’

So, what did Rudd do that made the audition one of the most humiliating experiences of his career up to that point? Rogen continued:

He did this weird ‘Hello,’ and I just remember he had this weird cartoon butler like that guy from the cartoons who was like, ‘Why, yessss.’

Honestly, I need to see this audition tape. I don’t know if Universal Pictures has it locked away somewhere or if it's part of the Coen brothers’ archive, but that video has to be one of the wildest, most ridiculous pieces of lost media. Just imagine a young Rudd (this is post Romeo + Juliet and pre The Cider House Rules) with that big Brandt smile and nervous energy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Revisit The Big Lebowski and other great comedies with HBO Max. With plans starting as low as $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription also gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Though Rudd didn’t get the part, Hoffman made it his own and crafted one of the best characters in the Coen brothers’ universe.