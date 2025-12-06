Zoe Saldaña Just Brought Back Floating Shoulders For Avatar, But She Did It So Differently Than Florence Pugh

There's a new fashion trend on the scene, and it’s not what fans may think. While we’ve broken down the likes of the naked dress trend and the Barbiecore pink color craze from 2023, it’s now time to talk about floating shoulders. While many have attempted the silhouette over the years, it feels like it was first popularized by Florence Pugh with her 2024 Oscars look. Now, Zoe Saldaña is rocking the look and going about it in a whole new way.

Saldaña arrived at a photo call in Paris France for her latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, looking absolutely stunning. Her hair and makeup are flawless, but everyone is talking about her sculptural black leather top by Balenciaga. Just like the floating islands in Pandora, the leather collar floated above her neck. This could be the first time some have seen the floating shoulders look in awhile, and I'm loving it. The floating shoulders give the dress a regal and futuristic look, which is perfect for an Avatar event. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

I love this look, I think it is elegant and also edgy, bringing something different to a press event. This is very different from how Pugh famously wore her floating shoulders look. Pugh’s Del Core dress was mostly fitted, aside from the floating peaks on her straps. It was also a cool look, but it felt a little more like a take on a classic bodice rather than something totally different like Saldaña’s top. You can see Pugh’s ensemble below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The trend didn’t stop with Pugh. Emily Blunt wore a similar type of bodice by Schiaparelli the same year when she was nominated at the Oscars for Oppenheimer. Also, just recently, Emily Ratajkowski also wore a floating shoulder dress at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala, proving that this push towards a more sculptural style is making waves in the fashion industry. It feels like a new fashion wave, and I’m interested to see how this trend evolves as designers get more and more creative.

They all look absolutely stunning and chic, so I couldn’t even begin to play “Who Wore It Best.” However, I think the way Saldaña is doing things feels most unique, not stopping the elevated look just at the shoulder peaks but the entire top of the dress. It’s undeniably cool and cutting edge, and I have a feeling fans are going to see a lot more looks like this as we enter into awards season.

Surely, we'll also see more as the Academy Award-winning actress continues to promote the buzzy new Avatar film as well. Whether it's "floating" or not, I'm hoping Saldaña -- who plays Neytiri in the sci-fi film series --sports some attire that more overtly pays homage to the world of Pandora.

While Zoe Saldaña makes waves with a stunning fashion moment, you can see her on the big screen in Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Fans of the franchise can also check her out in the previous two Avatar movies, which are both streaming with a Disney+ subscription.