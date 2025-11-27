Adam Sandler's Story About Getting To ‘Ball’ With Chris Farley And George Clooney Is The Coolest Throwback

Adam Sandler has a deep appreciation for the art of comedy, but there's a particular sport that also holds a special place in his heart – basketball. Sure, Sandler is known for wearing basketball shorts on a regular basis but, even now, the actor occasionally plays a pickup game or two. Unsurprisingly, the beloved comedian would also hit the court when he was a younger man, and he would even hoop it up with some big stars. I’m particularly envious of the fact that he balled with the likes of George Clooney and Chris Farley.

The Happy Gilmore icon does indeed have some famous friends, and he met a number of them when he worked on Saturday Night Live back in the ‘90s. Among the brightest stars Sandler met during his stint as a cast member on the sketch comedy series was Clooney, who was emerging as the star of ER at the time. During an awards season event (which THR attended), Sandler recalled the time at which Clooney hosted SNL and remembered taking in a game of b-ball along with Farley. Seriously, the nostalgia is real:

He’s great. We played ball when he hosted SNL. He took the whole cast, I think he rented out a YMCA. [Chris] Farley and me and a bunch of goofy comedians, we all went and played ball with Clooney and he was fantastic.

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall within that recreation center to not only witness that game of basketball but also hear the conversations that were being had. (I also wouldn’t be surprised if there was a bit of trash-talking as well.) What I’m also curious about are the identities of the other comics who apparently joined Sandler, Farley and Clooney on the court. Regardless, based on the Waterboy’s recollection, he had a great time with his peers, and I just find this memory to be so cool.

It’s always sweet to hear Adam Sandler share great anecdotes about his friends, including those who are no longer with us. Chris Farley – one of SNL's most iconic stars – sadly passed away at the age of 33 in 1997 due to a drug overdose. While it’s been nearly 30 years since Farley’s passing, Sandler still pays tribute to him as do other comedians. Sandler’s performances of the Farley song are also particularly moving.

More on Adam Sandler (Image credit: NBC) Adam Sandler Says A Joke He Made On Howard Stern Keeps Following Him Around

The “Sandman” also goes back a ways with George Clooney, and one of their first public outings as friends was a trip to a New York Knicks game. Overall, the event proved to be a humbling experience for Sandler, who admitted to feeling “invisible” next to Clooney. Despite having known each other for so long, Sandler and Clooney haven’t worked together until just recently, as they co-star in the 2025 movie release Jay Kelly. That film is actually the reason Sandler was at that awards event in the first place along with Marty Supreme’s Timothée Chalamet. Funny enough, their chat took place at Fairfax High School in LA where they played basketball against students.

Honestly, I’m not sure what I love more – Adam Sandler’s love of basketball or his sweet stories about his celebrity friends. It’s rare that those two elements sync up but, when they do, it’s incredibly sweet. Here’s hoping that Sandler has more pickup basketball games with his famous chums moving forward.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Saturday Night Live fans can find all the content they can handle on Peacock. The service costs as little as $7.99 a month, and you can pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which include ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.

In the meantime, check out George Clooney’s episode of Saturday Night Live – which is part of Season 20 – by streaming it with a Peacock subscription. There are also plenty of great installments that highlight the comedic brilliance of the great Chris Farley.