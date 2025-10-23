‘I Don’t Know Why June Squibb Agreed To It’: Haha, You Clowns’ Creator On Landing Some Major (And Random) Cameos

As is the case with all of his animations, Joe Cappa voices most of the characters on Haha, You Clowns. However, those who tuned in when the new Adult Swim show premiered on the 2025 TV schedule heard another familiar voice alongside the creator: Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb. So, how did that major (and random) cameo happen?

I was shocked at the number of cameos that actually popped up when I was streaming Haha, You Clowns with my HBO Max subscription. I figured other fans were likely curious like myself about how the show got so many big names on board. As it turns out, even Cappa himself was surprised about the talent who agreed to sign on, telling CinemaBlend,

I don't know who at Adult Swim has this magic of getting us really great talent, but they do. I don't know why June Squibb agreed to it. I mean, I never talked to her before, but I've been a longtime fan. So, yeah, I was like, thinking about June Squibb as I was writing it as well. So I don't know, we lucked out.

In the episode titled “Movie Night,” which is streaming for free on Joe Cappa’s YouTube page, the Academy Award-nominated actress shows up as one of Preston’s Savers coworkers named Dory as well as a customer named Ruth (they’re in the same scene. It’s a brief yet hilarious sequence where the elderly characters try to give Preston some advice about keeping his dad awake for a movie before giving a jalapeño popper to another customer.

Those hoping for more of Dory later on in the season are in for a treat, but I won’t spoil how she fits into what is probably the most absurd episode of the season. All I will say is that the actress known for About Schmidt, Nebraska, and the thoughtful Thelma is at the center of a wild cautionary tale involving a bomber jacket and its impact on one of the main characters.

That said, Squibb isn’t the only big-name cameo, as the expanded Haha, You Clowns has so many great celebrity appearances. Joe Cappa also told me he was “very fortunate” to work with all kinds of guest stars while making the show. This includes Saturday Night Live alums like Cheri Oteri, pop culture icons like Sean Astin, and even Justin Theroux (who litearlly reached out to Cappa on Instagram). As he put it:

There is an episode with Justin Theroux, and he actually is a fan and just reached out to me on Instagram saying that he was a fan. I was like, ‘Justin, if I wrote a character for you, would you read it?’ And he was like, hell yeah. So that worked out great.

Cappa didn’t go into Theroux’s character or how the star of Mullholland Drive and The Leftovers will fit into the season, but I'm intrigued.

What I do know is that Haha, You Clowns is one of the funniest Adult Swim shows to come out in a very long time, and new episodes drop at 11:45 p.m. Sundays (the next day on HBO Max). I just can’t wait to see more of these cameos on this chaotic-yet-wholesome show.