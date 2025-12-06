As Elphaba’s ‘Sex Cardigan’ From Wicked: For Good Goes Viral, I Appreciate Cynthia Erivo’s Thoughtful Take On Its Purpose

Minor spoilers for Wicked: For Good are ahead. You can see the project featured on the 2025 movie schedule in theaters now.

You can’t deny the dedication that went into Wicked’s costume designs, as well as the hair and makeup. For example, it took 225 hours to make Glinda’s bubble dress, and Cynthia Erivo spent two hours in the makeup chair to make her face green without CGI . However, following the release of Wicked: For Good, one costume in particular is causing a stir online as fans can't stop talking about Elphaba's "sex cardigan." Now, Erivo has shared her thoughtful take on it and its purpose.

In Wicked: For Good, Elphaba and Fiyero have a very sensual moment during the musical number “As Long As You’re Mine.” However, the green witch’s outfit choice of an oversized hole-filled sweater has been the talk of the internet, being dubbed Elphaba’s “sex cardigan.” Overall, many memes have emerged, and some have questioned why she's putting on clothes during this loving, tender and sexy moment.

Amid all that, Cynthia Erivo channeled her candid character and had a few words to say about the viral costume. At Elphaba’s Wicked Retreat Airbnb Originals Experience in Los Angeles (via People ), Erivo weighed in on the cardigan’s purpose, and I do see her point:

I just wanted to present an opportunity to see this character who everybody at this point has seen as this strong fighting woman, who is the wicked witch, as someone who could actually be on her own. I just wanted something that removed the armor for a second and yes, shows you a more sensual, more connected side of her.

This makes a lot of sense as Elphaba’s dark clothing has always been worn like “armor,” ready to fight. The inspiration behind Erivo’s character’s look, to begin with, was to represent a connection that Elphaba had with the natural world of Oz. But since the magical character is ready to be intimate with Fiyero, she can let down her shield and wear clothing that shows a different side of her.

While a bulky knit sweater isn’t exactly something you’ll find in a Victoria’s Secret catalogue, Cynthia Erivo continued to explain the importance of Elphaba’s sensual fashion of choice:

The aim is to make her a soft human be that could be worthy of being loved and having an intimate moment with someone. That's beautiful.

It’s true that the sweater does indeed make her “soft” as it droops down to her shoulders. Plus, we also need to remember that Elphaba isn’t supposed to be as fashion-forward as Glinda. As the rebellious witch has always been an outsider, she’s not going to wear what anyone else would. She follows the beat of her own drum and dresses the way she sees fit. You’ve gotta give the girl credit for that.

Even though Elphaba’s “sex cardigan” has gone viral for not being so sexy-looking, I’ve got to appreciate Cynthia Erivo’s take on the sweater making Elphaba look more “soft” and unguarded. It proves that each costume choice subtly helps us understand each Wicked character in ways we’ve overlooked, and I love that.