Why Yes, It Is Bizarre For Channing Tatum To Walk On Set And Tell His Co-Workers 'So, You're Going To See My D--k Today'

As much as I will freely admit that some aspects of starring in a major motion picture seem to be the bee’s knees, I can also tell you that there are some things that actors like Channing Tatum do on a semi-regular basis for their art that I would be highly pressed to do, even for millions of dollars. The 2025 movies star of the upcoming film, Roofman, recently spoke about baring his…um, manhood to the cast and crew of his 2022 adventure rom-com, The Lost City, and it sounds like the most bizarre work day ever.

What Channing Tatum Says Now About Being Naked For The Lost City

Channing Tatum has made quite the name for himself in just a couple of decades on screen. From early breakout roles in films like Coach Carter, She’s the Man (where star Amanda Bynes fought for him to be cast), and the movie that really set him on his star path, Step Up, to hits like the Magic Mike franchise and Oscar-nominated dramas like Foxcatcher, he’s done just about everything and continues to delight and surprise audiences.

While he’s been busy lately portraying Gambit (with a lot of on-set secrecy) for the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday, Tatum took some time out for a Hot Ones interview, where he was asked to reflect on his infamous nude scene from The Lost City. When asked if the hilarious moment really took a whopping 50 takes to get right, he replied:

It wasn’t 50 takes, but it was a lot. It was weirdly the second day of filming. It’s not even [not knowing] your co-stars. I knew Sandy. Like we have kids around the same age, and we went to the same preschool and whatnot.

OK. I know that you’re all probably thinking, “Of course this was awkward. Aren’t nude scenes always awkward?” While that is something that most stars would likely agree with (and Tatum went “butt naked” again for Roofman), I think you may need to be reminded of just how wild this particularly adventurous romantic-comedy scene was. And, yes, I maintain that this is one of the funniest movie scenes from the past decade, if not longer. Just look:

The Lost City (2022) - Covered in Leeches Scene (4/10) | Movieclips - YouTube Watch On

Even though the Deadpool & Wolverine actor was already friendly with co-star Sandra Bullock, seeing as how this was filmed on only the second day of shooting, he was nowhere near as well-acquainted with most of the crew. This meant he felt the need to sort of prepare those on set for what was about to happen. As Tatum continued:

So, second day on set, you have to walk onto set and be like, ‘Hello everyone. My name’s Chan. I know we’ve only had one day to get to know each other, so you’re gonna see my dick today. We’re gonna get to know each other very well.’ … I’ll get to know your names later.

Talk about odd work days, right? I’m guessing that most of the people who were there that day knew NSFW Tatum nudity was going to be involved, but can you imagine if they didn’t? Around the time the movie was released, he spoke about the inherent weirdness of working on this scene, and how Bullock had to stare at his “sock” covered junk while delivering a two-page monologue. Apparently, his co-star having that amount of face time with lil’ Chan is what really made the experience unconventional:

Sandy having to have like a whole monologue, and that was the weirder thing, more than her having to pick leeches off my butt. It’s like a fever dream. It’s like a fever dream to even explain any of this.

I simply cannot imagine enduring any of this, either from Tatum or Bullock’s perspective. Luckily, though, they took this particular schlong shot for the rest of us, and we got a fantastically funny movie scene for their trouble.