Why Yes, It Is Bizarre For Channing Tatum To Walk On Set And Tell His Co-Workers 'So, You're Going To See My D--k Today'
Sounds like a wild day on set!
As much as I will freely admit that some aspects of starring in a major motion picture seem to be the bee’s knees, I can also tell you that there are some things that actors like Channing Tatum do on a semi-regular basis for their art that I would be highly pressed to do, even for millions of dollars. The 2025 movies star of the upcoming film, Roofman, recently spoke about baring his…um, manhood to the cast and crew of his 2022 adventure rom-com, The Lost City, and it sounds like the most bizarre work day ever.
What Channing Tatum Says Now About Being Naked For The Lost City
Channing Tatum has made quite the name for himself in just a couple of decades on screen. From early breakout roles in films like Coach Carter, She’s the Man (where star Amanda Bynes fought for him to be cast), and the movie that really set him on his star path, Step Up, to hits like the Magic Mike franchise and Oscar-nominated dramas like Foxcatcher, he’s done just about everything and continues to delight and surprise audiences.
While he’s been busy lately portraying Gambit (with a lot of on-set secrecy) for the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday, Tatum took some time out for a Hot Ones interview, where he was asked to reflect on his infamous nude scene from The Lost City. When asked if the hilarious moment really took a whopping 50 takes to get right, he replied:
OK. I know that you’re all probably thinking, “Of course this was awkward. Aren’t nude scenes always awkward?” While that is something that most stars would likely agree with (and Tatum went “butt naked” again for Roofman), I think you may need to be reminded of just how wild this particularly adventurous romantic-comedy scene was. And, yes, I maintain that this is one of the funniest movie scenes from the past decade, if not longer. Just look:
Even though the Deadpool & Wolverine actor was already friendly with co-star Sandra Bullock, seeing as how this was filmed on only the second day of shooting, he was nowhere near as well-acquainted with most of the crew. This meant he felt the need to sort of prepare those on set for what was about to happen. As Tatum continued:
Talk about odd work days, right? I’m guessing that most of the people who were there that day knew NSFW Tatum nudity was going to be involved, but can you imagine if they didn’t? Around the time the movie was released, he spoke about the inherent weirdness of working on this scene, and how Bullock had to stare at his “sock” covered junk while delivering a two-page monologue. Apparently, his co-star having that amount of face time with lil’ Chan is what really made the experience unconventional:
I simply cannot imagine enduring any of this, either from Tatum or Bullock’s perspective. Luckily, though, they took this particular schlong shot for the rest of us, and we got a fantastically funny movie scene for their trouble.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.