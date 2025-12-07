Somebody Has Ridden A Disneyland Ride Almost 15,000 Times. As A Theme Park Junkie, I'm Impressed

As a professional theme park journalist, I spend a fair amount of my time in theme parks. While I probably don’t get to go on rides quite as often as you might think, because that annoying work thing gets in the way, I’ve certainly done more than my share. I have my favorite rides that I like to do as much as possible, just like anybody else, but I have probably only ridden my favorite rides dozens of times.

As a theme park junkie, I have to tip my mouse ear hat to Jon Hale, a Southern California man who is coming up on his 15,000th ride of Radiator Springs Racers, the Cars-themed dark ride found at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. ABC 7 in L.A. has the full story, which is just wild. Check it out.

@abc7la Ka-Chow! A Disney superfan is about to do something most fans only dream of – ride Radiator Springs Racers 15,000 times. ♬ original sound - ABC7LA

According to the story, it’s been eight years since Hale started his journey to 15,000 rides on Radiator Springs racers, which breaks down to an average of five to six rides a day, every day, for the entire eight years. He's already got the 15,000th ride planned for December 8. That’s just wild. I'm not sure I've ever ridden a single ride that many times in a single day. Between lines and just wanting to ride other things, I've rarely done anything more than twice in a day.

While Radiator Springs Racers tends to have one of the longer lines at Disney California Adventure, it does have a Single Rider line. Since it doesn’t appear anybody else has ridden the attraction with this guy 15,000 times, it seems likely he takes full advantage of it. Honestly, on a busy day, you can probably ride Radiator Springs racers five times through the Single Rider line in the time it takes most people to do it once.

I love Disney California Adventure, and I love Cars Land, but I’m really not sure I could do Radiator Springs Racers 15,000 times. To be sure, it’s a fantastic attraction and one of the best rides at Disney California Adventure, but riding it that many times, I have to wonder if the magic would fade away eventually. Of course, if that doesn’t happen by the time you’ve been on it 10,000 times, I guess you might as well go for 15,000.

While most theme park-related records aren’t exactly catalogued in any official capacity, 15,000 rides have to be some sort of record for any single theme park attraction. It means certain people I know who ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure a lot have a long way to go. I thought I was obsessed with theme parks, but this guy clearly has me beat. I wish him the most magical of days for his 15,000th ride.