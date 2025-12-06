Timothée Chalamet Admitted His Mom Asked Him For One Of Those Viral Marty Supreme Jackets, And He Shared The Text

Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming A24 movie , Marty Supreme, has been going viral thanks to great first reactions and its viral marketing moves. I mean it, Chalamet and co. are really going all in on the creative advertising strategies as they've literally put the movie's title on a blimp and the actor has posted multiple unexpected videos that have gone viral. However, one of the most viral marketing tools they have are the windbreakers that say Marty Supreme on them. Heck, even the actor's mom wants one, and he posted the texts to prove it.

In Timothée Chalamet’s latest Instagram photo dump, he’s got a lot of cute pictures of himself and his pupper and on-set photos from Marty Supreme. However, the one photo he shared that I can't get over is the screenshot of the text exchange he had with his mother that involved the viral jackets from the sports dramedy that’s sending me feel-good vibes:

Well, what mamma says goes! It goes to prove that, despite being an A-list actor now, Chalamet still has to take direct orders from his mom to deliver her movie merch. Now, I’m all the more excited to see those premiere photos of him and his mother (hopefully) sporting the viral jackets.

These merch jackets are clearly something to talk about. They may not be a costume from the movie, considering the time setting is in the 1950s. However, the promotional track jacket has a retro ‘90s look, and the talented actor has worn it frequently during the movie’s press tour. Whether the jacket’s in blue, red, or pink, Chalamet’s doing a great job spearheading Marty Supreme’s marketing campaign wearing it.

The promotional rollout has already gained impressive popularity on social media, too. With celebrities like Tom Brady, Kid Cudi, Bill Nye (yes, The Science Guy), and Hailey and Justin Bieber wearing the promotional jacket , it’s no wonder that Chalamet’s mother wants in on the viral trend. Clearly, one of the big stars of the press tour is the stylish jacket itself.

The viral Marty Supreme jacket may help hype up the 2025 movie release , but there are other reasons to be excited. Other than seeing Chalamet playing ping pong and romancing Gwyneth Paltrow in the flick, critics have been calling the movie directed by Josh Safdie “exhilarating.” In fact, many reviews find Chalamet’s title role to be a “career-defining” and a must-see if you’re a Safdie fan.

Marty Supreme’s fashion craze must be catching if Timothée Chalamet’s mother is ordering her son to send the promotional attire her way. At this point, if the viral jacket makes its way to the red carpet, it might need its own agent too. Now, to see the movie all this buzz has been created for, you can catch Marty Supreme in theaters on Christmas Day.