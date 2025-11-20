‘You Launched My Career!’ The Generous Way Paul Rudd Helped Jack Black Land An Acting Gig Years Ago

There are oh so many reasons to love High Fidelity – from the comedic romantic misery of John Cusack's Rob Gordon to what is one of the all-time great soundtracks – but one of its most important legacies is that it turned Jack Black into a star. While Black worked steadily during the 1990s, his scene-stealing turn as obnoxious music nerd Barry Judd in the 2000 movie turned heads in the industry and helped him become one of the biggest names in big screen comedy. What you may not know, however, is that one person who apparently played a key part in him getting the role was none other than Paul Rudd.

Black and Rudd will be featured as a true buddy pair for the first time on the big screen next month when Anaconda arrives in theaters, but their connection goes back more than a quarter of a century. In an interview with the actors in Empire, Rudd says that he auditioned to play Dick in High Fidelity, and while he didn't end up getting the gig (it went to Todd Louiso instead), he made a point of putting in a good word for his future co-star when he was talking with the film's director. The Ant-Man star explained,

I said to Stephen Frears, ‘There’s this actor named Jack Black, and he’s the guy that should play this part, because he’s also a musician and he’s really funny’. He was like, ‘What’s his name?’ He wrote it down!

It's a shame that we didn't get to see Paul Rudd and Jack Black paired up on the big screen in the years before both would become part of the Frat Pack and share credits like Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, but it's an awesome story regardless. Black is also very much aware of the impact that his friend may have had on his life via his recommendation, as he proclaimed in the interview,

You launched my career!

In the 25 years since High Fidelity, Paul Rudd and Jack Black have put some shared credits on their resumes, but Anaconda will be the first time that their comedic energies are properly paired. In the new 2025 movie, they play a pair of best friends from childhood who decide to complete their life-long goal of remaking the 1997 thriller Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube. Things hit a major speedbump when their trained snake is accidentally killed on set, and they have to set off into the Amazon rainforest looking for a replacement.

Also starring Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, and Daniela Melchior, Anaconda will be arriving in theaters on Christmas Day – and should you feel in the mood to watch/rewatch High Fidelity now, the film available for digital purchase/rental from all major online outlets and is on Blu-ray and DVD.