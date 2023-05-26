The Director Behind Ray Stevenson’s Final Film Speaks Out About The ‘Overwhelming Weight’ He Feels To Honor The Actor’s Work

The entertainment industry is still mourning the loss of a remarkable talent as news broke earlier this week of the passing of Ray Stevenson , renowned for his roles in Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise. The 58-year-old actor left behind a rich legacy, with standout performances in acclaimed films such as The Punisher: War Zone and Kill the Irishman. Throughout his career, Stevenson had the privilege of collaborating with numerous esteemed Hollywood stars, forging lasting connections. While many A-listers (such as James Gunn and Rosario Dawson) took to social media to say goodbye , the director of his final film, Péter Soós, has spoken out about “the overwhelming weight” he feels to honor Stevenson's work.

Soós had the privilege of collaborating with Stevenson on the historical drama 1242 Gateway to the West, and shared his emotions and the profound responsibility he feels in a heartfelt letter he penned to the late star. In the letter, as reported by Deadline , the director had this to say:

On Monday night, on the way home by plane from Cannes, I received the news that you had left us. Only now can I find the words to speak. I have realised the overwhelming weight of the responsibility that has fallen upon me with our work together on what is surely your last feature film. I will do my very best to honor this.

As they collaborated on set, Soós wrote that he had the privilege of witnessing the passion with which Stevenson approached his work and his zest for life. The director marveled at the actor's boundless enthusiasm and his genuine love for acting and living. He continued in the letter:

During the time we spent together on both sides of the camera, I came to experience how passionately you act, how passionately you live; how much you love to act and live. Everywhere you went on set, in the hotel, there was laughter all around. In just a moment we all fell under the spell of your overwhelming vitality. You were adored by everybody. It was an honor to make a film with you.

TheWrap first reported the unfortunate news of the passing of the esteemed actor, although specific details surrounding the cause of death remain undisclosed at this time. It is expected that further information, along with an official statement from the actor's representatives, will be forthcoming in the near future.

Though Gateway to the West might be his last big screen role, Ray Stevenson will grace the small screen alongside the star-studded cast of Ahsoka , a highly anticipated series set to debut in August and available to anyone with a Disney+ subscription . In this upcoming production, Stevenson takes on the compelling character of Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who has aligned himself with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the surviving members of the Galactic Empire. What makes this even more intriguing is that Stevenson is no stranger to the vast and captivating Star Wars universe. He lent his voice talents to the character of Mandalorian Gar Saxon in both Clone Wars and Rebels . With his remarkable skills as a performer, there is no doubt that he delivered a stellar performance once again, leaving audiences captivated by his final screen portrayals.

While the world mourns the loss of Ray Stevenson, his remarkable presence will forever be etched in the hearts of those privileged to work with him. As we, like Soós, reflect on Stevenson's noteworthy career and eagerly anticipate the release of his final film, let us remember the indelible mark he left on the entertainment world.