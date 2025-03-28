Michael B. Jordan Got Emotionally Candid About The One Thing That Still ‘Weighs On' Him After Chadwick Boseman’s Death
"It's something I think about often."
It’s been almost five years since Chadwick Boseman died, however, his legacy lives on. Recently, in fact, some of his Black Panther co-stars, including Michael B. Jordan, reflected on their relationships with the actor. For the Creed star specifically, he got emotional while discussing his late friend and opened up about one thing that still “weighs on” him years after his death.
Jordan sat down to chat about Black Panther and Boseman specifically for the documentary Number One on the Call Sheet - which just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule and is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, and many others spoke about the cultural impact of the Ryan Coogler movie they were part of and reflected on the death of their co-star. The Killmonger actor specifically got emotional about the topic, saying:
The actor didn’t finish his thought, and he visibly got emotional while discussing this topic. Michael B. Jordan has always been open about his relationship with Boseman, like a lot of the Black Panther cast has been, and it’s always emotional to see them get choked up about this tragic loss.
As Daniel Kaluuya said later, Boseman was a brilliant leading man who many looked up to and still do. The Nope star also explained that his co-star “helped people” and is “still helping people.” His comments ended with him noting that “it’s on us to keep that going.” And thinking about all that makes me emotional, so I can only imagine how those who knew the actor personally feel about all this.
Meanwhile, Kevin Hart said that we lost the actor far too soon to a battle with colon cancer that no one knew he was going through:
The comedian’s comments ended with him saying “too soon,” noting that the 42 star was taken from us way too early.
To this day, fans pay tribute to the T’Challa actor in various ways. Black Panther is still considered one of the best Marvel movies. Plus, his legacy lives on strong, as folks rewatch Boseman’s best movies and actors like Jordan reflect on their time working with him.
While Chadwick Boseman has been gone for a while now, it’s still hard to think about the person and talent we lost. However, thankfully, Boseman’s best performances live on in films like Black Panther (you can see him, Jordan and Kaluuya in it with a Disney+ subscription), 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods and more. Plus, to get more insight into his life and impact on the film industry and culture as a whole, you can see Jordan and co. candidly open up about him in Number One on the Call Sheet.
