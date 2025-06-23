After Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wore Lingerie Made Out Of Candy, 50 Cent Didn’t Mince Words

Bianca Censori – the wife of rapper Kanye West – has gone viral on more than a few occasions, mostly due to her very specific sense of style. Some have criticized (and occasionally marveled at) 30-year-old Censori’s risqué outfits. As wild as her fits can be at times, it’s hard to say whether anyone could’ve expected her latest ensemble. Censori stepped out in lingerie that was made of candy that had been strung together. Upon that look going viral, rapper 50 Cent chimed in with some thoughts.

Over the weekend, both Bianca Censori and 48-year-old Ye stepped out in Brooklyn, at which point the former was wearing the confection-based clothing. Censori specifically sported an edible, candy bra as well as a thong that matched. Social media was subsequently flooded with responses to Censori’s latest attire, with 50 Cent doing so via a since-deleted Instagram post snapshotted by joebuddenclips/fanpage and shared on X. Jackson admonished not only Censori but her husband as well:

Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked. 😂 LOL is she gonna be a victim later, 👀 this looks like free will to me. Any way it was really hot today.

Historically, 50 Cent – who’s real name is Curtis Jackson –hasn’t been one to shy away from sharing honest thoughts about fellow rappers. As of late, he’s been calling out Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s currently on trial for sex-trafficking. “Fiddy” declared that he would work to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from pardoning Combs if he’s found guilty. On top of that, Jackson also recently called out Ye for supporting Combs amid his legal woes.

The “In da Club” performer is far from the first person to share their observations of Bianca Censori’s choice of clothing, as her outfits have been real eye-openers. She’s been photographed wearing nothing but body tape and has been seen wearing an outfit that’s been compared to a condom. Many have taken issue with the way in which Censori presents herself, with a source even alleging that Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, doesn’t like her going “half naked” in front of their four kids.

Rumors have also swirled around Ye and Bianca Censori in regard to whether the latter has full control over what she wears. That speculation arguably increased earlier this year when the “Jesus Walks” performer allegedly commanded Censori to reveal a see-through outfit on the Grammys red carpet. However, a collaborator of Ye’s previously shot down the notion that Censori doesn’t pick her own clothes, saying that the couple have in-house designers.

Still, an insider alleged that the Yeezy architectural designer wasn’t happy with the Grammys stunt, and rumors began to suggest that she wanted to divorce Kanye West. Most recently, it’s been alleged that the couple is doing well after the marriage was saved, thanks to their stay at a “holistic therapy spa.”

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been vacationing as of late, with her lookalike sister, Angelina, joining them. As the celebrity couple continues to step out, the public can only speculate as to what Bianca might end up wearing in public next.