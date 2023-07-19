The Equalizer 3: An Updated Cast List, Including Denzel Washington

This September, The Equalizer 3 will see yet another adventure of cool-headed bone breaking at the hands of Denzel Washington . Such an occasion calls for an impressive cast to join up for the latest action thriller, which takes the action to Italy. It’s an occasion to broaden the horizons of Antoine Fuqua’s cinematic spin on the ‘80s TV classic. It’s also apparently the right time for a Man on Fire reunion, if recent reports are any indication.

Keeping with that spirit, we’re about to run down all of the faces, both new and familiar, that we know are on board. But before we get into the gory details, why not take a look at The Equalizer 3 trailer for yourself?

With that thrilling burst of action out of the way, we’re now ready to go through the cast list for this next Equalizer outing. Which naturally has to start with Mr. Washington himself, as he is, by default, the face of this collection of brutal showdowns.

Denzel Washington

What we know about The Equalizer 3 confirms that this third ride with Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall is “the final chapter.” As this role is a rarity for the Academy Award winner, marking his first recurring franchise gig alongside Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, it’s going to be sad to see Washington’s action hero no longer in action after this latest run. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take the same sort of turn as the ending to Man on Fire.

Dakota Fanning

Speaking of that 2003 Tony Scott-directed action-drama, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning have reunited thanks to this project! Two decades ago, Washington and Fanning were a lovely team as a bodyguard for a wealthy family and the young girl he was sworn to protect. While we’re not exactly sure how The Equalizer 3 will set up the relationship between her character Emma and Robert McCall, we do know that this is a re-teaming for the ages. Also, we're still holding out hope for Ms. Fanning to share an action sequence with her former protector, for old time's sake.

Gaia Scodellaro

While we don’t have a name for the character played by Gaia Scodellaro, it looks like her character in The Equalizer 3 gets pretty close to Denzel Washington. Seen having several warm conversations with Robert McCall, Scodellaro’s role helps inform the audience of Robert’s seemingly idyllic life in Italy. Which, naturally, gives way to mayhem when the mafia wrecks havoc on a family that our former military operative has befriended.

David Denman

Another mysterious party with a familiar face is actor David Denman. The Office and Brightburn star’s role is undisclosed at the moment, but Denman has been a pretty busy guy as of late. Recently, audiences have seen him in movies like the raunchy comedy Joy Ride and Will Smith’s Emancipation. The latter film may have been how David Denman has landed this unknown role, as it was also a project directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Sonia Ammar

As a veteran of the cast of 2022's Scream , Sonia Ammar is no stranger to chaos and carnage on set. Although Ghostface and Robert McCall aren’t exactly the same when it comes to how or why they’ve made killing into a business. Much like most of the cast members announced by Deadline , Ammar’s role in The Equalizer 3 is under wraps for the time being.

Remo Girone

Known for his career in over five decades worth of Italian cinema, actor Remo Girone has made some pretty noteworthy projects when crossing over into the Hollywood system. Seen in both Live by Night and Ford v. Ferrari, Girone seems to be playing another ally to Robert McCall, based on what we’ve seen in The Equalizer 3 trailer. Then again, what else would you call someone who’s about to do some surgical work on what looks like unspecified, but serious injuries?

Eugenio Mastrandrea

Not everyone in Italy is trying to take out Denzel Washington, and actor Eugenio Mastrandrea could be one of those people that our Equalizer hero is trying to protect. Which is probably a delight to those with a Netflix subscription, as Mastrandrea was most recently seen in the romantic drama series From Scratch, alongside Zoe Saldaña.

Andrea Scarduzio

Judging by what we’ve seen in The Equalizer 3’s first footage, it looks like the big bad this time out is the menacing figure played by Andrea Scarduzio. Being billed as the match to Robert McCall’s titular hero, it certainly looks like he’s up to the task of taking on this twice victorious soldier. Which makes for an interesting contrast with Scarduzio’s most recent role, as the Italian man mistaken for Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Daniele Perrone

Another party that seems to be on the side of Team Denzel is Daniele Perrone. Then again, who could blame him, as the featured trailer at the top of this list shows what looks like Washington’s character gifting Perrone’s shop owner a snazzy hat. With the two men looking like the best of friends, it looks safe to consider Daniele on the side of good, at least until further evidence is presented that says otherwise.

Andrea Dodero

Remember that poor thug that got his wrist bent out of shape in The Equalizer 3's restaurant scene? That's actor Andrea Dodero, whom, as we can see, is playing the role of Marco, one of the men that decides to test Robert McCall's resolve. From where I'm standing, that test failed; but maybe Dodero's character did stop before he experienced that "level 4" embarrassment.

So far, that’s the cast that audiences should look forward to seeing in The Equalizer 3 this fall. With a September 1st release date currently on the books, folks can set their calendars to countdown until this final showdown pops off. And of course, if there are any questions about what else is coming on the 2023 new movie schedule, you can count on that trusty guide to help you find your next cinematic adventure in nine seconds or less.