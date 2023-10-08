The Exorcist: Believer Nods At The Vomit In The Original Film, And It Sounds Gnarly
It's a far cry from pea soup.
WARNING: Mild spoilers for The Exorcist: Believer lie ahead.
When it comes to iconic horror movies, few can rival the sheer terror and shock factor of the 1973 classic, The Exorcist. Now, with David Gordon Green's long-awaited legacy sequel, subtitled Believer, finally making its debut on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases and the franchise revival in full swing, it's clear this movie has deep ties to the larger Exorcist continuity and honors the original in multiple ways. Those who've seen the film know the director and his team paid a special tribute to the unforgettable vomit scene that had audiences on the edge of their seats over four decades ago. And how they brought this nod to the OG possession movie to life sounds downright gnarly.
Christopher Nelson, an Oscar-winning makeup expert celebrated for his work in films such as Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, recently chatted with Variety. During the chat, he shared insights into the chilling practical effects utilized for The Exorcist: Believer. It turns out David Gordon Green had an incredibly vivid and stomach-churning vision for the infamous vomit scene. In Nelson's words:
It's a far cry from the legendary pea soup vomit used on the set of the original William Friedkin-directed classic, and it's a whole lot more spine-tingling. (Seriously, those with soft stomachs may want to take this into consideration before seeing the film.)
In The Exorcist: Believer, a new demon, Lamashtu, is introduced to the series' mythology and targets friends Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum), who vanish into the ominous woods after school one day. Their concerned parents (Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz) panic, but their worst fears come true when the girls reappear unharmed three days later. As they seek to reunite with their children, a sense of sinister forces at play prompts questions about the supernatural.
While fans and critics have already seen the horror sequel, resulting in mixed reactions, it's important to note CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie a four-out-of-five-star review. He called the film “a seriously scary legacyquel” though pointed out that the follow-up might bite “off a bit more than it can chew." Those who are major fans of the franchise may want to check it out regardless, though. If anything, you'll be able to see that gross vomit scene and the other ways in which it pays homage to its predecessor.
The Exorcist: Believer is now in theaters for horror fans to judge themselves. You can also explore our 2024 movie schedule for a look at all upcoming horror releases.
