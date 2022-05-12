The Exorcist Reboot’s Writer Explains Why He Feels More ‘Pressure’ Than With The Halloween Movies
By Corey Chichizola published
Halloween and The Exorcist are both horror classics, but one comes with more pressure.
It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving in a renaissance of exciting new projects for a number of years. Some of the best horror movies of all time have returned to theaters via new sequels, like the ongoing Halloween franchise which features the writing talents of Scott Teems. He’s also going to work on the upcoming Exorcist reboot, recently explaining why he feels more “pressure” than with Halloween.
The 2018 Halloween movie was a record-breaking success for director David Gordon Green, who would expand the story to a new trilogy while also booking gigs to reboot Hellraiser and The Exorcist. Halloween Kills’ Scott Teems is tasked with handling the latter reboot’s story, and recently shared with ComicBook why he feels so much more nervous about bringing that supernatural franchise back. As Teems put it,
He’s got a point. While the Halloween series is one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, The Exorcist has a unique place in film history, and therefore has some added pressure for the artists behind the upcoming reboot. But if anyone has the skills to bring new life to William Friedkin’s 1973 classic, it’s that team of filmmakers.
For an entire generation of moviegoers, The Exorcist is the scariest movie imaginable. The film world was forever changed as a result of the horror flick, especially within the genre. And so David Gordon Green and company must carefully craft a new installment while honoring the iconic visual style of the 1973 original.
Luckily for the countless fans of The Exorcist out there, the folks behind the upcoming reboot have definitely been working hard on bringing Regan’s story back to the big screen. Later in Scott Teems’ same interview, he explained how they started really hashing out the upcoming Blumhouse reboot in the early stages of the pandemic. In his words,
Well, I’m definitely excited. Rather than just being a money grab, it looks like the folks behind the Exorcist reboot are really passionate about putting a new spin on the beloved property. This is the same craftsmanship that audiences responded to with the 2018 Halloween, which featured John Carpenter’s use of tension and music.
While the pressure is on, that care is what might make the new Exorcist movie a modern classic. We’ll just have to see what David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems have in store for audiences when it finally begins production. As the writer mentioned, there’s certainly a legacy that comes with the franchise.
Scott Teems’ new movie Firestarter hits theaters May 13th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.