The Fate Of The Furious: 6 Thoughts I Had While Watching The 2017 Movie For The First Time

Fast and Furious movie No. 8 The Fate of the Furious , or F8 of the Furious as I like to call it, is a movie that I can’t quite wrap my head around when it comes to developing a cohesive opinion about the film. Of the Fast and Furious movies , this was an installment that had moments that I loved, and an overall story that I did not enjoy at all. So, if I were to rank this among the Fast and Furious movies I’m not quite sure where I’d put it, because some moments had me wanting to stand up and clap while others left me cringing. With that in mind, let's break down all the thoughts I had while watching the 2017 action movie.

Somehow This Movie Was Meh, But Also Had Some Of My Favorite Moments So Far

As you’ll see throughout this article, I have complex feelings about The Fate of the Furious. There were elements of the movie I really loved, and thought were some of the best sequences in the franchise so far. However, thinking about the movie as a whole, it was nothing to write home about.

Yes, the action rocked, but what motivated the action didn’t. Yes, it’s amazing to have a powerhouse like Charlize Theron in your movie, but when her motivations as a villain don’t make sense, it’s not as amazing. Do you see what I mean?

This movie had so much potential, and similar to my thoughts about Fast and Furious , the installment didn’t have the epic and/or ridiculous plot to keep me super invested the whole time. However, I will be the first to tell you that the scene where Jason Statham keeps track of a baby while fighting off the bad guys, is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen (but more on that later).

Hang On! Elena Had A Baby!?!

When I tell you I gasped when I saw this moment, I mean it. Throughout the whole first act, I was trying to figure out what Dom saw that was so bad he had to turn on his family. At first, I thought it was an evil twin, or even a clone, and then I just kind of gave up and accepted we might never know what caused him to turn. However, then, they did the epic reveal that Elena had a baby, and Dom was the father!

OK Dom, I’ll give you this one, your child is a good reason to make people think you’ve gone bad in order to save him. Admittedly, I assumed the child shown in the Fast X trailer was the biological son of Dom and Letty, so even though I knew he had a kid, I did not expect Elena to be the mother. So, overall, this was a very fun plot twist.

Then, this baby went on to be the real star of the show. He was Vin Diesel’s scene partner in some of the actor’s finest dramatic moments in this franchise, and he was the centerpiece to my favorite action sequence of the saga so far.

Jason Statham Being In Charge Of The Baby Was The Best Part About This Movie

Single-handedly, the best moment of this movie, and maybe the entire franchise, was the baby scene. While Jason Statham admitted that filming with a baby was hard , the rewards were “gold.”

In terms of why they had Statham paired with a baby, the movie’s director F. Gary Gray told EW :

A lot of people consider him the kick-ass guy, but he’s a really funny and witty guy. As much as he kicks ass, there’s a lot there in terms of being able to bring a smile to people’s faces. We had so many movie stars in that movie and every star needed their moment. And that was a great moment for him.

Yes, it was a great moment, and I’m so happy it happened. Seeing Statham be so protective of the baby by giving it headphones, and making sure he didn’t get shot was both endearing and hilarious. It made this movie much better.

They Let Dwayne Johnson Be Jumanji Levels Of Funny, Which Was Great

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the hilarity that was Dwayne Johnson doing the Haka with a little girls' soccer team. Fast Five Hobbs would have never done something like that. However, F8 Hobbs, one played The Rock who is about to release Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, would obviously make the decision to coach a little girls’ soccer team, and be a comedic genius at the same time.

My favorite version of Dwayne Johnson is the funny one. The dude is sincerely hilarious, especially when you let him be ridiculous, I mean have you seen Jumanji? It's great to see the Fast & Furious franchise give him some of the most entertaining moments in the movie, specifically this one on the pitch.

I Did Not Understand Charlize Theron’s Villain’s Motives At All

Here’s what I know about Charlize Theron’s character: she’s a badass and for some reason, she wants to destroy the world. That’s it. I couldn’t tell you why she was so infatuated with Dom, why she needed Dom to get the nukes, or why she thought nukes were necessary in the first place.

In all honesty, I was quite bummed that this amazing actress was given so little to work with. While I loved that she seemed to be having fun in the campy villainous role, I wish there was more to her. Hopefully, that changes in future movies, because I know she’s in F9 and Fast X.

The Prison Fight Was Too Much Testosterone For Me

Throughout this series, we’ve spoken a lot about the Testosterone filled sequences that are sprinkled throughout the franchise. Overall, the massive action and fights are things I tend to enjoy, however, every so often a fight is fueled solely by male rage with no clear reason behind it, and it bothers me. This prison fight illuminates exactly what I’m talking about.

While the fight choreography was sick, and having two action stars like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham fighting is undoubtedly epic, what started this squabble could have been solved in like two seconds if these bros had the temper to take a deep breath, consider their actions, and talk out their problems. But, no, they just had to get their anger out by causing chaos in a whole prison, and I didn't love it.

Other Thoughts

Vin Diesel did some good acting in this movie.

Helen Mirren being the Shaws’ mom is legendary, and she’s an absolute icon.

The whole ice chase was sick! Especially when Rome’s car went into the water and Hobbs saved him.

It’s adorable and so sweet that they named the baby Brian.

I’ll leave you with this: How would you feel if your husband found out that the woman he hooked up with while you were dead had a baby?

Well, there you have it, on the journey to the 2023 movie schedule’s highly anticipated Fast X , Fate of the Furious was an odd stop in the road. In some moments it gave me top-notch action, and A+ comedic lines, while at other times I was left mildly disappointed by the lack of motivation from some of the characters. Overall, like all F&F movies, it was indeed fast and furious, however, it’s a movie that I think falls smack dab in the middle of its predecessors.

