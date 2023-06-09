'The Flash' Movie Video Review: A Love Letter to Several Eras of DC Movies

DC movies are back…just in time for the DC Universe to be reset.

Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is one of the most creative and imaginative DC movies in recent memory and serves as a love letter to several eras of DC Comics movies. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, the film also features the return of both Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, plus the introduction of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Here is CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell’s spoiler-free review of The Flash.

00:00 - Intro

01:00 - The Flash Is A Love Letter To Several Eras Of DC

02:55 - The Flash Shows Off Ezra Miller’s Comedic Skills

04:34 - Michael Keaton’s Batman Return Leaves More To Be Desired

05:54 - Sasha Calle Delivers A Brief, But Exciting Interpretation of Supergirl

07:00 - The Flash Is Yet Another VFX-Heavy Blockbuster With Inconsistent Quality

08:52 - The Flash Won Me Over With Compelling Emotional Character Beats

09:54 - Final Thoughts And Star Rating