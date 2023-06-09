'The Flash' Movie Video Review: A Love Letter to Several Eras of DC Movies
DC Comics movies are back! Just in time for the universe to be reset.
DC movies are back…just in time for the DC Universe to be reset.
Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is one of the most creative and imaginative DC movies in recent memory and serves as a love letter to several eras of DC Comics movies. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, the film also features the return of both Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, plus the introduction of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Here is CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell’s spoiler-free review of The Flash.
Video Review Timestamps
00:00 - Intro
01:00 - The Flash Is A Love Letter To Several Eras Of DC
02:55 - The Flash Shows Off Ezra Miller’s Comedic Skills
04:34 - Michael Keaton’s Batman Return Leaves More To Be Desired
05:54 - Sasha Calle Delivers A Brief, But Exciting Interpretation of Supergirl
07:00 - The Flash Is Yet Another VFX-Heavy Blockbuster With Inconsistent Quality
08:52 - The Flash Won Me Over With Compelling Emotional Character Beats
09:54 - Final Thoughts And Star Rating
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
