The Flash's Ezra Miller Pleaded Guilty For Trespassing, And Has Already Been Sentenced

Last year was a wild one for Ezra Miller. While they were involved in projects like Fantastic Beasts 3, the 30 year-old actor made countless headlines due to legal issues and wild allegations made against them. Miller seemingly tried to make amends (and save the Flash movie in the process), issuing an apology and seeking mental health treatment. And the DCEU star most recently plead guilty for trespassing, and has already been sentenced.

Over the past few months it has certainly seemed like Ezra Miller was trying to make things right after having such a controversial year. Per a report by Deadline, they recently plead guilty to trespassing, and will be getting a reduced sentencing related to a break-in in Vermont. Namely Miller will pay a $500 fine, and will serve one-year probation. Let's hope that no other scuffles happen during that time.

This sentencing was brought to fruition by Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady of the Vermont Superior Court. Ezra Miller was physically present in court as this ruling came down, directly hearing the judge's words. McDonald-Cady offered a warning that more charges could come down if they break probation. She was quoted saying:

You’ll be on administrative probation for one year for the unlawful trespass that you’ll be pleading guilty to. If you complete that probation successfully and the probation is closed and discharged, count 1 will remain dismissed. However, if there’s a violation of probation that was filed that a court found probable cause for, the state could refile the count 1 burglary.

So what are the conditions related to Ezra Miller's probation? They seem fairly strict, so the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor is going to have to stick to the straight and narrow. Per this report, they must register with a probation officer in Vermont, who must be aware of Miller's home address once per month. They will also have to report to the probation officer within 72 hours of any possible legal scuffles. The report also claimed "Miller can’t drink alcohol beverages to the extent that it interferes with their employment."

As previously mentioned, Ezra Miller issued an apology for their various shakeups and controversies back in August, before finally getting some mental health help. Said apology offered some background behind their eratic behavior, reading:

Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.

The break-in that Ezra Miller plead guilty to came after months of arrests and legal issues in Hawaii. They got involved in bar altercations, were thrown out of establishments, and even had a restraining order placed against them. And as a result of these various controversies, DC fans have long been worried about Miller's future in the DCEU, and Andy Muschietti's Flash movie.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 16th.