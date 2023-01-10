The Flash Director Shares Set Photo As Rumors Swirl About Ezra Miller And The Movie Itself

The past few months have been a wild time for DC fans, as the studio has been making sweeping changes to the shared universe that has left the public dizzy. James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs of DC Studios , and are working behind the scenes to transform the universe into a cohesive, interconnected place. One of the upcoming DC movies hitting theaters this year is Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, and he recently shared a set photo as rumors swirl about Ezra Miller and the blockbuster itself.

Recently moviegoers have watched as the Bagirl movie and Wonder Woman 1984 were scrapped, and as Henry Cavill officially departed the role of Superman forever. Amid this uncertainty, fans have been worried about the Flash movie, especially considering the controversies that Ezra Miller was wrapped up in last year. But it looks like the movie is currently being released as planned, and might have the chance to clarify the shared universe’s timeline. IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti is the man behind the camera for The Flash, and recently shared a throwback on Instagram that shows off one of the movie’s set pieces. Check it out below:

Is it June yet? The Flash has been a long time coming, with a a number of delays happening over the years. And while countless questions surrounding the DCEU, Andy Muschietti is helping to buoy hype around his upcoming blockbuster. Now the question is: when are they going to give us a damn trailer?

Andy Muschietti shared this photo from his time working on The Flash, and it seemingly shows one location in Central City aka Barry Allen’s stomping grounds from the comics. And with James Gunn and Peter Safran helping to finally bring serialized storytelling to the shared universe, it should be fascinating to see if/how Central City ends up factoring into the larger DCEU. Muschietti’s caption shows how hyped he is to finally bring the long-awaited movie to theaters.

Fans have been concerned about The Flash amid the recent DC twists, as well as the controversies still surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller. They got involved in a number of legal shakeups over the last year, before issuing an apology and starting treatment for mental health issues. Right now the movie is going on as planned, although some reports indicated this was contingent on Miller staying out of trouble moving forward.