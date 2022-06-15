A Protection Order Has Been Issued After Ezra Miller Allegedly Groomed A Teen, But Nobody Can Seem To Locate The Actor To Serve Them

In the past couple of months, Ezra Miller has been in the news with arrests and other reports of disruptive behavior and assault. The most recent issues for the star of the upcoming DC movie The Flash have come from their friendship with teenager Tokata Iron Eyes, which has resulted in Iron Eyes’ parents filing a protective order in response to alleged grooming and abuse from Miller . In the latest update to this ongoing story, the problem seems to be that nobody can seem to locate Ezra Miller in order to serve said papers.

Parents Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle have accused Miller of physical and emotional abuse, psychological manipulation, and intimidation against their 18-year old daughter Tokata, as reported by The L.A. Times . When and if Miller is successfully served with this protective order, granted by North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux tribal court, a July 12th hearing for them and Tokata Iron-Eyes to “weigh in” on the matter. There is also a 30-day period where Ezra Miller is to refrain from contacting any member of the family, as well as stay outside of a 100-yard distance from their residence.

This is the latest report of upsetting behavior from Ezra Miller , following reports of his rumored outbursts on the set of the upcoming Flash solo movie. Their reported patterns of behavior have been a cause of concern and much discussion for the outside world. It’s gotten to the point where rumors that Warner Bros wants to replace Miller in the entire film have persisted.

Of course, the set of the DC/Warner Bros. comic book film isn’t the only place that their behavior has been disruptive. In the span of month, Ezra Miller was previously arrested twice in Hawaii, with the first offence being an incident of ”disorderly conduct and harassment” at a karaoke bar . In the case of Miller’s second recent arrest , the charges pertained to a second-degree assault at a private gathering.

Though Warner Bros has previously denied those rumors of potentially replacing Ezra Miller in The Flash, that question is undoubtedly going to resurface once again. With allegations also surfacing that Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 role may be cut from the sequel entirely, it’s not a possibility all that far off.

The concerns of Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle are valid, as all any good parent would want is to protect their child. While Tokata Iron Eyes has made statements that she’s in Ezra Miller’s company on her own free will, the opportunity is being given for her and Miller to tell their side of the story. All anyone should want is this pair to resurface, in the name of a safe and civil resolution of these matters at hand.

As it stands, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on March 17, 2023; with The Flash set to debut on June 23 of that same year. Both films have completed filming, and will continue as intended, unless Warner Bros and DC make a decision to do otherwise.