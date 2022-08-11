Amid Ezra Miller Controversies, Warner Bros. Reportedly Has Three Plans Of Action For The Flash

The DC Extended Universe is known for its drama on and off camera, and that’s certainly been the case as of late. Fans are still reeling from the news that the Batgirl movie was being scrapped, and have been worried about the fate of Andy Muschietti’s The Flash considering its seemingly troubled star. Amid Ezra Miller controversies, Warner Bros. reportedly has three plans of action for the long-awaited Flash movie.

Ezra Miller has had a controversial year, and has been involved in a number of worrisome incidents and arrests starting in the spring of 2022. This led many to wonder if Warner Bros. will end up scrapping The Flash, which has a reported budget of $200 million and features actors like Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Michael Shannon. According to a report by THR that’s not completely off the table, but the studio allegedly has three difference scenarios in mind.

The first of these possible Flash plans is arguably the happiest. Per this report, Warner Bros. is actually expecting Ezra Miller to seek treatment for whatever has been mentally troubling them. The Fantastic Beasts actor allegedly is being looked after by their mother, which could be a sign in the right direction. After seeking help, this scenario could see Miller do an on camera interview explaining their behavior, followed by limited press for The Flash. And after all of this, the superhero flick would still arrive as planned next June.

Now let’s talk about the other possibilities. THR reports that the second plan for The Flash is simply to release the movie as planned, even if Ezra Miller doesn’t get any professional help. In this hypothetical scenario, Miller wouldn’t do any press for the blockbuster, and would be replaced as the DCEU’s Flash in any future projects.

Wondering what’s behind door number 3? That’s perhaps the most drastic measure of them all, and one that folks have been dreading: scrapping The Flash entirely. This would reportedly occur if Ezra Miller’s controversies and legal issues get even worse, and make it untenable to release the movie. Reshoots aren’t a possibility since Miller is playing multiple versions of the character throughout the upcoming blockbuster. Given the movie's massive budget, this would be a huge financial loss for Warner Bros, coming so shortly after the budget for Batgirl was flushed down the drain.

As previously mentioned, Ezra Miller has been involved in quite a number of controversies as of late. It all started in the spring, when they were arrested in Hawaii due to various scuffles with locals. Miller has received criticism for their relationship with young activist Takota Iron Eyes, with her parents attempting to locate the actor and serve them with papers. Miller was also the subject of harassment allegations from another family, before being arrested for burglary on August 7th.

The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 23rd, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.