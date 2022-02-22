The Fun Way Disney World Has 'Vandalized' Epcot For Its 50th Anniversary

Theme parks are always evolving and changing and while that sometimes means losing things that fans love , it also means that there’s always something new to see somewhere. Epcot, with its rotating festivals, is an always changing theme park. And with the resort’s 50th anniversary currently ongoing there will be even more new things to see. But one item that has recently popped up is especially cool, and it’s the sort of thing you might miss if you don’t know where to look. As Disney has “vandalized” part of the railroad in the Germany pavilion.

Two of Walt Disney’s personal passions were railroads and miniature design. Likely as a testament to these two things the Germany pavilion at Epcot contains a miniature train village. Recently, however, a “small detail” was discovered by bioreconstruct on Twitter . One of the train cars has been attacked by vandals, however, these vandals have a decidedly Disney spirit. Check it out.

Train car in EPCOT Germany vandalized with spray painted graffiti. pic.twitter.com/5apfM6fmeKFebruary 19, 2022 See more

The train car has been painted now to include a Sorcerer Mickey on one side, and Donald Duck and Goofy on the other. It’s unclear how long the train car has actually been like this. The new look was only discovered recently, but because we are talking about a miniature design, it could easily have been overlooked. It was likely done as part of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts . Though that festival started in mid-January, and has just recently come to an end.

This is a great detail because it’s the sort of thing that a lot of people literally would not notice. The miniature train station is something that you might not see if you wandered into the Germany pavilion. And even if you see it you have to be a regular guest at Epcot to be aware this is something new and different.

It’s just an example of attention to detail that Walt Disney Imagineering has when it comes to updating the parks. Somebody had the idea that this was something that could be done, and even though many guests would probably overlook it, it was done anyway.

Odds are the train car will remain for a while, unless there are plans to update it again with something related to the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival , which will be getting underway starting March 2. It would seem a shame to replace this cool little detail so soon, there’s no real reason it needs to go away.