The Godfather’s Al Pacino Explains Why He Waited Decades To Watch The Acclaimed Movie

To say The Godfather is considered one of the greatest movies of all time would be an understatement. Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece starred Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, who ultimately takes over his father’s responsibilities as the head of the mafia family after he faces life threatening injuries. Pacino’s nuanced performance is a tour-de-force, and he became a movie star after the film was released in 1972. Even with the acclaim, Pacino still waited decades to watch the film and is now explaining why.

Pacino, who is now 84, recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about his life and legacy amidst the release of his new book, Sonny Boy: A Memoir. The legendary actor discussed the role that The Godfather played in his career and how it shaped him as an actor. Despite the praise he received from critics and audiences alike for his performance, Pacino still avoided watching the movie at all costs. He explained that he even left the premiere of the film before watching it:

I went to The Godfather premiere at the Loew's State Theatre in Times Square wearing a bow tie the size of my head. I only remember standing on a platform with my costars, being asked questions by the press that I couldn't answer. Then we got in our seats, but I didn't watch the movie. I didn't want to see the finished product. As soon as the lights went out, I went out.

The Scarface icon isn't the only one who has avoided watching their own performances. Adam Driver used to leave his own premieres before he became more comfortable with the idea, and Denzel Washington has said he never revisits his own work. Despite Al Pacino trying to avoid the film, it was hard for him not to get sucked in, especially as the movie would frequently be aired on TV in subsequent years. While discussing that, he provided a personal reason as to why it took him so long to watch it:

I almost went my whole life without ever seeing The Godfather in its entirety. I don't know why. Maybe I felt that because I was in it, I wouldn't be a good audience for it. Over the years, of course, I'd catch a part of it here or there on TV, and once you're watching it, it's hard to turn off.

I understand him not feeling like he was the right audience for his own film. It’s hard to be objective about something you're so intimately a part of, especially if you tend to be self critical of your own work. However, the allure of Godfather is almost undeniable, and the almost flawless filmmaking makes the film objectively great. Pacino’s performance is a standout, with the Oscar-winning drama being one of the Heat actor’s best movies. He may have been a biased audience member, but almost everyone who has seen the American classic agrees that it’s one of the greats, and an essential watch of the 20th century.

After seeing the film, Pacino believes it’s even better than the beloved sequel . It was famously a fraught production, with the studio fighting against casting Pacino and Marlon Brando in lead roles and entrusting young filmmaker Coppola with the kind of budget he was asking for. After the release of the film, anxieties diminished, with the movie becoming a worldwide success, and one of the most acclaimed movies of the '70s .

Even though it may have taken a while to get there, it's great that Al Pacino can now appreciate what he helped create and enjoy the movie as an audience member and not just a performer. You can revisit the Godfather movies, which are now all streamable with a Paramount+ subscription . Pacino fans should also check out Sonny Boy: A Memoir, which can be purchased now on Amazon .