The Incredible Amount Of Money Moana 2 Could Make Over Thanksgiving

It’s been eight years since Disney’s Moana, the brave chief’s daughter, sailed into our hearts alongside the larger-than-life demigod Maui. Now that the excitement for the upcoming Moana 2 has hit a crescendo with its 2024 movie schedule release finally here. If recent reporting is believed, the animated flick is poised to be a box-office heavyweight contender during one of the most competitive holiday frames in years.

According to Deadline reporting, Moana 2 is set to dominate both stateside and internationally. Early projections estimate a staggering $225 million global opening. The film's five-day domestic haul is projected to land between $125 and $135 million, challenging the Thanksgiving records set by Disney’s Frozen II ($125 million) and the original Frozen ($93.5 million).

Meanwhile, overseas markets are expected to contribute over $100 million to its debut, with the sequel rolling out across 94% of its global footprint this weekend. With its shorter runtime (a family-friendly 100 minutes) and star-studded voice cast, including Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, Moana 2 seems tailor-made for parents and kids eager to purchase their next-level Moana 2 popcorn bucket and pack theaters during the holiday.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

The holiday box office is more crowded than it has been in years, with Moana 2 entering the fray alongside Wicked and Gladiator II–or, Wickediator if you’re nasty. However, the Disney sequel has key advantages. While Wicked has been dazzling audiences with its star power and musical spectacle, its longer runtime (2 hours and 40 minutes) may deter families with younger children. On the other hand, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II continues to draw adult audiences but lacks the family appeal Disney’s animated offerings bring to the table.

In terms of presales, Moana 2 is already outpacing Frozen II and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $204.6 million during its five-day domestic debut last year.

International markets are also expected to deliver significant numbers. Moana 2 is premiering in key territories such as France, Korea, and Italy on Wednesday, with other major markets like Germany, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil following on Thursday. The film will hit theaters in the UK, Spain, and China by Friday. Japan, historically one of Moana’s strongest territories, will join the release slate on December 6.

The original Moana performed exceptionally well overseas, earning $64.7 million in comparable markets at today’s rates. Since then, the character and franchise have gained massive awareness thanks to streaming–which you can enjoy with a Disney+ subscription –and ancillary content. Analysts believe Moana 2 could outperform comparable animated sequels such as Finding Dory ($107 million in 2016) and Incredibles 2 ($129 million in 2018) in overseas openings.

It’s worth noting that Moana 2 benefits from Disney’s tried-and-true Thanksgiving formula. The first Moana, released in 2016, grossed $82 million over its five-day opening and earned $643.3 million globally. Its sequel, set three years after the first , is not just a continuation of the original’s story but a highly anticipated return to the House of Mouse’s legacy of delivering heartwarming animated adventures during the holidays.

​​Critics are finally sharing their thoughts on Moana 2, with many praising the sequel’s story and songs . Even our own Sarah El-Mahmoud, who initially had reservations , admitted she was won over after watching the first 30 minutes . With glowing early reviews, the positive buzz is bound to fuel its box office success.