The James Bond Odds Have Taken A Big Turn, As Regé-Jean Page Loses The Top Spot Yet Again

For some time, Netflix star Regé-Jean Page has been sitting in a commanding lead on the James Bond odds leaderboard. Favored by fans as Daniel Craig’s successor for some time, it looked like he might not be knocked out of the lead any time soon. That assumption makes today’s new odds all the more surprising, as Page has lost the top spot yet again to some rather super competition for the lead of the James Bond movies to come.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Henry Cavill Is Our New James Bond Odds Champion

Betting firm Coral (via Express ) has issued a new set of standings for the race to become the next 007. As you probably expected from our recent odds updates , Henry Cavill has indeed risen to the top, with 2/1 odds stating that he will be the next Commander Bond. The results leave the rest of the field reading as follows:

Henry Cavill - 2-1

Regé-Jean Page - 7-2

Tom Hardy - 4-1

Idris Elba - 6-1

James Norton/Jamie Dornan - 8-1

Richard Madden - 10-1

Not much else has changed in the odds, with the rest of the pack staying in place. The only real difference is that Michael Fassbender has dropped off the list, leaving fellow former frontrunner Richard Madden sitting in the 10-1 spot alone. As we continue to move forward with the search for the next James Bond, which is supposedly going to start at some point this year, it’s time to look at our candidates a little closer. For the moment, we’ll stick with analyzing Henry Cavill’s chances, as some recent developments may be behind his recent surge.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Did Argylle Give Henry Cavill A James Bond Bump?

We’ve known for some time that Argylle is the start of a potential trilogy, with Henry Cavill starring in the lead of Matthew Vaughn’s Apple TV+ film. One would think that maybe that’s enough to disqualify The Witcher star from being that high on the list of the potential James Bonds in a post-No Time To Die universe. Apparently, that’s not the case, and I’m pondering whether or not the latest reel of footage gave Cavill a nice lead in the polls.

Depending on when these odds were pulled, that might not be the case. Putting that logistical concern aside, try telling me that seeing our first look at Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in Argylle didn’t set off some alarm bells in the 007 community? Sure, going back to logic, we’ve seen that Cavill has been known as the most popular candidate to bet on . That doesn’t mean the hoopla surrounding this potential new James Bond competitor isn’t hot enough to push the needle a bit.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that Henry Cavill was one of those candidates that auditioned for Casino Royale , but was turned away. And yet, through The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible - Fallout and now Argylle, Cavill has made a career of playing ace spies who aren’t James Bond. It’s a case of being so close, and yet so far, only this time it benefits Cavill, as the public is clearly ready for his 00-coronation.