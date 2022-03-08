Apple TV+ Drops First Look At Henry Cavill And Dua Lipa In Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle

The odds of Henry Cavill succeeding Daniel Craig as James Bond ebb and flow depending on what week it is, but even if the Man of Steel star doesn’t take over as the new 007, he has a bright future ahead of him in the spy genre. Cavill is leading Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming movie for Apple TV+ called Argylle, and one of his co-stars is singer/songwriter Due Lipa, who’s making her film debut here. Today brings our first look at Vaughn’s The King’s Man follow-up, and it has Cavill and Ms. Lipa paired together.

Argylle doesn’t have a specific release date set yet, but since the movie began principal photography last August, there’s naturally at least a little that Apple can now share what with the public. Here’s the first official image of Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in Argylle that was presented earlier today as part of the Apple March event:

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

This certainly looks like a moment that could be plucked out of a James Bond movie, with Henry Cavill’s starring protagonist dancing with an attractive, yet potentially mysterious woman. Cavill also revealed in his Instagram post sharing the picture that Dua Lipa’s character is named Lagrange, but we don’t have any other context for how these two cross paths in Argylle. With Apple listing Argylle as not coming out until sometime in 2023, it may be a while before more light is shed on this particular moment.

Officially announced back in June 2021, Argylle sees Henry Cavill playing a world-class spy who suffers from amnesia and thinks he’s a best-selling novelist. Upon regaining his original memories and his lethal skillset, the movie’s eponymous character embarks on a revenge mission against the Division, the mysterious organization that used to employ him. Argylle is based on the same-named, yet-to-be-published novel by Ellie Conway, with Matthew Vaughn directing and producing, and Pan’s Jason Fuchs writing the screenplay.

Along with Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill is joined in Argylle by Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine Ohara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and Rob Delaney. This is Matthew Vaughn’s fourth spy-related movie, as he’s helmed all of the Kingsman installments thus far and intends to do the same with the upcoming fourth movie, which is wrapping up the original Kingsman trilogy. Argylle is one of several movies Cavill has lined up for the future, with others include Enola Holmes 2 and the Highlander reboot, as well as continuing to play Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more news about what we can expect from Argylle.