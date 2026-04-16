I Saw The First 18 Minutes Of Mandalorian & Grogu, And It Answered One Popular Question Star Wars Fans Have Had

The Mandalorian & Grogu isn't only the first of upcoming Star Wars movies to hit the big screen in a while, it's also the first time we've seen characters based on one of the Disney+ TV shows be adapted for movie theaters. As such, there have understandably been some questions from fans. When CinemaBlend had the chance to see the opening of one of the most exciting of 2026 movie releases, presented by director Jon Favreau. And one thing we've been wondering about the movie more makes sense now. Let's get into it:

Fans Like Me Have Been Wondering How Din Got Another Razor Crest

If you're a viewer of The Mandalorian TV show, you might have noticed that Din's Razor Crest ship has mysteriously back in the marketing, including The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer. Oh, and there's even a LEGO set for it. But ever since that was revealed, fans have pointed out one thing about it. How is it around?

Somehow, the Razor Crest has returned in 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' movie pic.twitter.com/zOjyXgM7dlAugust 10, 2024

You know the one that exploded in Season 2? Well, when we had the chance to see the first 18 minutes of the movie as presented by director Jon Favreau, the question was answered. And it's kind of been set up already... just not directly.

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You can catch up on The Mandalorian and other Star Wars movie and TV shows before The Mandalorian And Grogu now with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

How The Mandalorian & Grogu Explains How He Gets The New Ship

The Mandalorian & Grogu starts by taking the audience right inside the action of one of Din and Grogu's bounty missions which takes place around and inside the famous AT-ATs. It's a thrilling way to start the film, and is already full of so many moments that had me giggling and "oohhing" over Grogu (who's apparently going to "level up" in this one) in particular. Once they finish the messy mission, they meet with Sigourney Weaver's new character of Colonel Ward to settle up and get assigned for the next thing.

And, it's Colonel Ward who gives Din a new Razor Crest for a very specific reason. She needs him to go on a mission relating to the Hutt family (hence Jeremy Allen White's role of the muscular son of Jabba), and the ship is basically an advance to get him to agree to the very dangerous ask. Our first look at Mandalorian & Grogu ended with him jetting off with the Razor Crest, which is sort of the perfect setup for the movie to take place (and leave me wanting more!)

We'll get to see where exactly the Razor Crest takes Din and Grogu when the movie hits theaters on May 22!