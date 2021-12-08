The Matrix Resurrections Looks Super Serious, But Keanu Reeves Has A Different Take

Given the popular trend of nostalgia in the entertainment industry, various beloved franchises have returned to theaters. Case in point: Lana Wachowski’s upcoming blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections. And while the highly anticipated sequel looks super intense, Keanu Reeves has a different take on the mysterious project.

Generations of Matrix fans were thrilled to learn that the iconic science-fiction property would be returning for another installment-- including original cast members like Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the always delightful Keanu Reeves. The franchise is known for being pretty serious , but Reeves was recently quoted saying he was “struck by how much humor is in it.” As the Bill and Ted icon put it,

It's throwing down the Matrix gauntlet again; it's super smart, clever, entertaining, suspenseful, and funny.

Well, I’m certainly intrigued. Not much concrete information is known about the contents of The Matrix Resurrections, but it seems that Lana Wachowski’s return to the franchise may be doing a bit of genre-bending. Luckily movieogers won’t have to wait too long to see exactly what this new big screen adventure will include.

Keanu Reeves’ comments to EW are sure to pique the interest of hardcore Matrix fans out there, who are curious about what’s coming with Resurrections. While the cast and crew have been guarding the secrets of the upcoming blockbuster, the limited footage has teased what a visual spectacle it’ll be. But the comedic beats haven’t been shared with the public-- with the exception being Neo in a bath tub with a rubber duck on his head.

It’s been nearly two decades since The Matrix Revolutions hit theaters, and seemingly ended the science fiction franchise as we knew it. But the story is getting new life, with dead characters like Neo and Trinity miraculously being brought back. There are countless questions about what’s to come in Resurrections, including the use of comedy in Lana Wachowski’s R-Rated flick.

Despite the high anticipating for The Matrix Resurrections, the secrets of the movie have miraculously been kept under wraps. As such, audiences should be treated to a full theatrical experience, complete with the franchise’s signature twists and turns. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer below,

It should be interesting to see exactly what comes when The Matrix Resurrections finally hits theaters, complete with pulse-pounding action and insane stunt work by Keanu Reeves and company. The movie made headlines for setting off insane explosions during production, and for Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss even jumping off of sky scrapers . And apparently that dynamic duo will be able to flex their funny bones as well.