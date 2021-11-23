The Matrix Resurrections Producer Explains Why The New Movie Isn’t Just A Sequel

18 years ago The Matrix Revolutions was released, and the two main characters died. The Matrix franchise was wrapped up with a pretty tight bow, or so everyone, including the Wachowski Sisters , thought. Now that The Matrix Resurrections is almost here and will bring back those long dead characters, the sequel has been screened by co-writer David Mitchell. And he explains just why the new film isn’t just a sequel at all, but a “beautiful and weird creation” that stands alone against the typical blockbuster action film.

Seeing how The Matrix franchise left off so long ago and the otherworldly nature of the franchise, it makes sense that we can expect something totally unexpected in the new sequel. The Matrix Resurrections co-writer David Mitchell, who helped take the place of Lilly Wachowski in the project , opens up to To Vima (via CBR) and explains just what we won’t see in the film. Specifically, that it’s not going to be comparable to other blockbusters and sequels. Here’s what Mitchell says, exactly:

I saw the film in Berlin in September. It's really good. I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It's certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It's a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.

While it’s a strong vote of confidence in hearing that The Matrix Resurrections isn’t going to be just another reboot or sequel in the revival phase Hollywood seems to be going through these days, we still have no idea what’s about to happen in this movie. There are plenty of wild theories of course, but we won’t really know until the film is released for us all to see. Thankfully, we’ve avoided any Matrix-ruining spoilers and we can go in with little expectations past some action and a Keanu Reeves bathtub scene .

The big problem with a Matrix sequel is obviously the fact that Neo and Trinity are supposed to be dead. Of course, the impossible seems to happen in The Matrix all the time, and there are countless ways their return could unfold, including the theory that the first 3 films were just a video game that takes place in the 4th film. I know, mind blown.

No matter how Lana Wachowski and David Mitchell do it, though, there’s not much room to deny that our minds are indeed going to be blown. With the film now finished and Mitchell hyping up some major artistry in the film, I honestly can’t wait to see it and let that creatively unfold.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to release in just a few weeks on December 22nd, just in time to be a nice Christmas gift for longtime fans. You’ll be able to check out the films in theaters nationwide or stream it at home exclusively on HBO Max.