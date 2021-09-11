The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Had Action, But The Internet Is Obsessed With Keanu Reeves In The Bath

(Image credit: (Warner Bros))

Hey, did you check out The Matrix Resurrections trailer yet? Well, it’s awesome. The return of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus are back in the fray and there's plenty of action. iIt’s been a long time coming for science fiction fans. The Matrix trilogy capped off in 2003 with The Matrix Revolutions from the Wachowski sisters but, now, it looks like there's plenty more in store for Keanu Reeves' character. This even includes a bathtub complete with duck.

Yes, a rubber ducky. Did you spot him in The Matrix Resurrections trailer? It’s a moment that has gone positively viral despite about a hundred other talking points the first look could bring. Take a look:

Never thought I’d see it but, about 30 seconds into the The Matrix Resurrections trailer, Keanu Reeves' Neo can be seen with a duck on the top of his head while soaking in a bathtub for no reason it seems other than to contemplate for a moment. It adds a bit of comedy and personality to the upcoming movie and well… a lot of people have thoughts:

It’s funny because so many people are likely freeze-framing elements of this first preview of the movie in an attempt to figure out the storyline that will be at the center of the film. Yet a whole other sector of the internet has decided to just vibe with this screenshot of Keanu Reeves and his contemplative bath. I’m 100% for this conversation because it allows us to appreciate The Matrix Resurrections without breaking our brains with all the theories sure to come:

There’s a lot to think about when it comes to The Matrix Resurrections. For example, Neo and Trinity, who are both back for the movie, totally died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions. But then again, that would point to the title, Resurrections. Then, there’s the whole thing with Morpheus. The character was, of course, played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy but has for some reason been replaced by the incredibly talented Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who confirmed that he is in fact going to be Morpheus in the upcoming movie.

But anyway, let’s get back to the rubber ducks. This is more important. Seriously, a lot of people are just sharing their love for the rubber duck in The Matrix Resurrections. One user tweeted:

'We don't need another Matrix film'... Keanu Reeves has a rubber duck balanced on his head 'Okay, I'm in!'

It's an image that sure to stick with viewers long after the film releases. As one user pointed out, it's totally relatable:

The Matrix Resurrections is coming on December 22, to both theaters and HBO Max. We’ve got some time, so run some warm water and enjoy the wait more blissfully like Neo.