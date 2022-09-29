The Next Planet Of The Apes Movie Officially Has A Title, Drops First Look And More

Following War for the Planet of the Apes concluding the story of Andy Serkis’ Caesar in 2017, fans of the Planet of the Apes movies have been waiting to learn what the next chapter of this franchise holds in store. Well, after half a decade of few updates, the 10th theatrical Planet of the Apes movie is almost ready to begin production. Ahead of this big occasion, not only has the official title has been confirmed, we also have a first look at the upcoming movie, two new castings and a general release period.

First things first, the War for the Planet of the Apes follow-up will be called Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. While this title had been rumored/reported in recent months, 20th Century Studios has now confirmed it’s the real deal. While it will obviously be a while until we see official stills from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is being directed by The Maze Runner trilogy’s Wes Ball, the studio did release the concept art seen below, depicting an ape aboard horseback among the ruins of human civilization.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

More to come...