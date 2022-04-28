The Next Quiet Place Movie Has An Official Title

Following two successful installments of John Krasinski’s original horror franchise A Quiet Place, the story is expanding with an upcoming spinoff that has long been in the works, but remained a mystery. Paramount has just revealed the official title for the next A Quiet Place movie and it’s giving us serious chills. It will be called A Quiet Place: Day One.

During Paramount’s Thursday panel at CinemaCon 2022, which CinemaBlend is in attendance for, the title was announced. The movie will be directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski and is expected to be released on September 22, 2023.

By the title reveal, it sounds like the upcoming A Quiet Place movie will be a prequel to the events of the first two movies that centered on the Abbott family headed by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s characters. When we first meet them in the 2018 opening scene, it is Day 89. A Quiet Place: Day One will likely give us more answers about how the invasion started.

As we previously learned, the stars of the previous A Quiet Place movies, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, are not expected to be in 2023’s A Quiet Place movie. However, we will reconvene with the Abbotts for Part III of the main A Quiet Place franchise, which is currently expected for a 2025 release .

John Krasinski reportedly thought up the idea for A Quiet Place: Day One and will serve as a producer on the project. Krasinski is still developing A Quiet Place 3, and will first head to direct a family film called IF first before returning to the third Quiet Place movie. IF will star Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell and Fiona Shaw. Perhaps Krasinski wanted to tackle lighter fare before returning to the apocalyptic world he helped create.

Prior to Michael Sarnoski boarding A Quiet Place: Day One, director Jeff Nichols, who previously helmed Take Shelter, Mud and Midnight Special, had signed onto the project . Nichols was on the project from late 2020 to late 2021, and early this year, Sarnoski was announced as the new director .

Sarnoski’s 2021 directorial debut, Pig, starring Nicholas Cage, was one of the best under-the-radar films of last year . The movie about a truffle hunter who finds himself in search of his beloved foraging pig after it is kidnapped, had critics and audiences loving it overall. We’ll certainly be anticipating the casting news for A Quiet Place: Day One as the project continues to be developed.