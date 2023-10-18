The Notebook Nearly Cast Britney Spears Instead Of Rachel McAdams. Why She Was Happy She Lost The Role
Can you picture Britney Spears as Allie?
Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me has some big reveals in it, and it’s giving us all an inside look into the pop star’s highly publicized life. Along with learning about her music career, turbulent relationships and other topics, she's also giving us stories about her time as an actress. The most recent revelation from the book came as the singer explained how she actually auditioned to play Allie in The Notebook. However, instead of being bummed she lost the role to Rachel McAdams, she was happy.
This isn’t the first story we’ve heard about an actor almost landing a role in The Notebook. At one point, there were talks about George Clooney starring in the romance, and at another, Jessica Simpson turned down the gig to play Allie. It turns out, Spears was also considered for the role, and she almost got it. However, Rachel McAdams landed it instead, but the pop star was “relieved” as she wrote in an excerpt of her book (via People):
Spears was part of the Mickey Mouse Club when she was 11, and she worked with celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Tony Lucca, Justin Timberlake, and The Notebook’s co-lead Ryan Gosling. While she was happy she didn’t get the role of Allie, as she noted above, it would have been fun to see her collaborate with the Barbie star again.
Ultimately, her reaction was rooted in her experience on 2002’s Crossroads. She explained in the excerpt that the experience “wasn’t easy,” and she had trouble separating herself from her character. She said:
She continued saying that while making the movie she noticed she was “walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently.” Spears wrote:
So, as she considered playing Allie in The Notebook, she quickly realized she didn’t want to immerse herself in a character again, she was afraid she’d get lost. The “Toxic” singer explained:
It totally makes sense why Britney Spears decided to leave acting behind. However, there is no denying that it would have been fun to see her in the romance that’s considered one of the best films of the 2000s. Although, it’s also really hard to imagine anyone other than Rachel McAdams in what became one of her breakout roles.
While we won’t be seeing Spears on the 2023 movie schedule, McAdams and Gosling are both on it, as the Allie actress starred in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and the Noah actor rocked the screen as Ken in Barbie. However, the pop star is still making a big impact on pop culture as she is coming back into the spotlight with her “brutally honest” memoir The Woman in Me, which will hit bookshelves on October 24.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey