Britney Spears’ Memoir Finally Scores A Release Date As Publisher Shares Details On The Book

After months of rumors and speculation, Britney Spears ’ memoir The Woman in Me officially has a release date: October 24. It’s been reported that the pop star’s book will be “brutally honest” and cover “vulnerable moments” from her life, like her conservatorship and her breakup with Justin Timberlake, among many other things. Now, we also know we'll only have to wait a few months to finally read the book.

While we knew the book was coming, according to People, there was a bidding war going on between publishing houses over who would get Spears’ book. The imprint of Simon & Schuster, Gallery Books, got the book, and Jennifer Bergstrom, the senior vice president and publisher of the company said:

Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.

Spears also took to her Instagram to share the exciting news about her long-awaited book. The video asked fans if they were ready before revealing the cover of the memoir. You can check it out for yourself here:

This book is coming after Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship ended and all the news that followed about her family. Taking this into account, the press release for the memoir stated that:

For the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history [the book] illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.

As we’ve been waiting for more information about the book, rumors claimed lawyers pressured the pop star into making changes . Allegedly, lawyers wanted Spears to tone down the book, and she was reportedly “annoyed” by the delays this was causing. Along with these rumors about people not wanting the unedited truth to be out there, it was also reported that the autobiography was delayed because it revealed some of her affairs with A-listers .

However, with the announcement that the book is officially coming out later this year, it seems like all these alleged issues have been ironed out enough that they could move forward with releasing the long-awaited memoir.

I expect that the book will cover the “Toxic” singer’s career, conservatorship, relationships and more. Spears’ has made major allegations against her family , and she’s been quite open about what she went through during this time. So, I assume we’ll likely get more details about them as well in The Woman in Me.

According to the memoirs press release, Britney Spears’s book will be “brave and astonishingly moving,” and it will cover her “story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope.” So, as more news develops about this highly anticipated book we’ll be sure to keep you posted.