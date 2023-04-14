Britney Spears’ ‘Brutally Honest’ Memoir Will Cover The Justin Timberlake Split And More ‘Vulnerable Moments’ From The Singer’s Life

Britney Spears has been the source of countless news stories throughout her career, but now it's time for her to tell her side of things. Word is out that the pop legend has officially completed her memoir, and it's reportedly a "brutally honest" telling of some of the "vulnerable moments" of her life. From her breakup with Justin Timberlake to her conservatorship to even her current marriage with Sam Asghari, this book will seemingly leave no stone unturned.

It's said that Britney Spears' upcoming memoir is going through its final legal revisions and will release sometime ahead of the holidays this fall. Page Six revealed Spears teamed up with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, who has worked with The Atlantic, New York Magazine, and Time. Lansky has also profiled Nicki Minaj as well as other stars in his career, so he was likely a prime choice to help tell Spears' story.

Britney Spears' memoir does not have a public title yet, but I doubt it's the name of the book that will have folks going to the bookstore in droves. Spears reportedly netted $15 million for this deal, and the book will release through publisher Simon & Schuster. Spears publicly mentioned the book back in September of 2022 and claimed she'd written three different versions of it and went to "lots of therapy." At the time, she posted:

Those who grew up with Britney Spears' music know that there's no shortage of moments from her life that could be elaborated on in a memoir. Her public breakup with Justin Timberlake is just one, which seemed like the end of the ultimate pop romance back in the day.

Of course, there's also the infamous head-shaving incident, which played a role in the eventual string of events that led to her conservatorship. Spears has already spoken a lot about her family since her father lost control of her conservatorship, though she might have more to say in the memoir.

The book will also reportedly touch on her marriage with Sam Asghari. The couple has had their own moments of tension and questions about the state of their marriage. That part of the story feels as though it's still being written, even if the memoir is complete.

Page Six cites unnamed sources which refer to the memoir as a "gift" and something that every person can relate to. Another referred to it as "Brutally honest and from the heart," which would suggest that Britney Spears didn't pull any punches in detailing what's been going on in her life behind the scenes where the public couldn't see.

Of course, her fans would expect nothing less, given how candid she's been in recent years. Here's hoping that the book is everything they've been looking for and more.

As mentioned, Britney Spears' memoir is expected to release ahead of the holiday season. CinemaBlend will keep an eye out for details on it. In the meantime, fans can use their Hulu subscription to binge the informative documentary Framing Britney Spears.