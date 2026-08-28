Adria Arjona Talked Getting In Shape For Her Mysterious DC Role, So Bring On The Wonder Woman Rumors

We're still early in the life of the DCU, with co-CEO James Gunn methodically releasing projects in theaters and streaming with an HBO Max subscription. There are countless rumors about upcoming DC movies, one of the most popular being that Adria Arjona might be playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow. The actress recently spoke about getting into shape for her mysterious role in that blockbuster, and the speculation about who she's playing probably isn't going to quiet down anytime soon.

Man of Tomorrow started filming back in April, and fans are curious about what'll go down and what heroes pop up throughout its runtime. Ever since it was revealed she was cast, there's been a popular fan theory that Arjona might be playing Wonder Woman. During an interview with ScreenRant about her new movie Onslaught, the Andor actress stayed tight-lipped about her role, but spoke about the physical transformation she's been making for the movie. In her words:

I have muscles that I’ve never had in my life. I’m training two to three hours a day on a crazy diet. Drinking coffee is the only thing that keeps me up. And I’m really excited!

Well, this is certainly intriguing. Since Adria Arjona is getting so ripped for Man of Tomorrow, one would assume that she's got a physically demanding role. Whether or not she's actually Wonder Woman remains to be seen, but I think we should expect her to get into some action sequences either way. Fingers crossed that we learn more about her role sooner rather than later.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Folks who spent years watching the DC movies in order have been curious about which actors will play major heroes in the newly formed DCU. Gal Gadot was the Wonder Woman of the former shared universe, but that mantle will presumably go to someone else. Later in the same interview, Arjona shared how excited she is to be reunited with James Gunn, who previously directed her in the horror flick The Belko Experiment. In her words:

I'm excited to be reunited with the family that started everything for me, which is Peter Safran and James Gunn. They gave me my first movie. I wouldn't have done any of the movies that we've spoken about today if not for them. I wouldn't be in Andor if it hadn't been for Peter Safran and James Gunn, so it feels really f--king cool and really exciting to reunite with that team and to be in that family. And that's all I'm going to tell you!

While her Man of Tomorrow role is still a mystery, Adria Arjona has already gotten the ropes of guarding against spoilers. It seems she doesn't want to join the ranks of superhero actors like Tom Holland, who is known for accidentally letting details slip. Only time will tell who she actually ends up playing in the Superman sequel, but smart money says the Wonder Woman chatter will continue into the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gal Gadot was famously the first live-action Wonder Woman on the big screen, debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before reprising her role in two Wonder Woman movies, both versions of Justice League, and a cameo in The Flash. Whoever takes on the role next will have some big shoes to fill, whether or not it's actually Arjona.

All will be revealed when Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9th, 2027. First up is Adria Adjona's new A24 movie Onslaught, which will be released September 4th as part of the 2026 movie release list.