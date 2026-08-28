No Big Deal, Just Megan Fox Casually Channelling Jennifer's Body (And, I Need The Sequel Now)

When it comes to Megan Fox’s career, does it get better than Jennifer’s Body? The actress and sex symbol knows the 2009 horror comedy is well-loved. But her full-on referencing the movie in a new social media post? I'm obsessed. She's only adding to the hype I have for the sequel, which is expected to star her and Amanda Seyfried, that’s for sure.

Megan Fox Channels Jennifer’s Body On Social Media

This week, Megan Fox got her hair done up by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, and her makeup was done by Jenna Kristina. Check out the Jennifer’s Body-themed reel they made with the actress:

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

How much of a slay is this? They used the audio from Jennifer’s Body, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription until the end of the month. It’s from the pivotal scene at the end where Needy is confronting Jennifer at the pool as she gets ready to kill her latest victim. The scene in the reel happens just moments before one of the most iconic exchanges in the film:

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Jennifer: “I am going to eat your soul, and shit it out, Lesnicki!”

Needy: “I thought you only murdered boys.”

Jennifer: “I go both ways.”

Ultimately, Needy kills Jennifer, but goes to jail for the murder. By the end, Needy absorbs some of the abilities from the demon that possessed her childhood friend and breaks out of prison. Of course, seeing Megan Fox channel her character from the 2009 film takes me back to her character, who’s a bi-con and has even inspired tons of pop stars.

What’s Going On With The Sequel

When Jennifer’s Body initially came out, it was actually a box office flop due to 20th Century Fox marketing the movie as a hyper-sexualized horror flick for young straight men, rather than its intended female audience. But over the years, its audience has found the movie and really embraced it. It’s since become a cult classic, and the sequel is one of the most anticipated upcoming horror flicks and LGBTQ+ movies.

We’ve been hearing about the development of Jennifer’s Body 2 since late 2023, but within the past year it’s gotten real. The movie’s director Karyn Kusama called the sequel as “fun and crazy” as the original film. And earlier this year, original writer Diablo Cody updated fans that she was actively writing the script. And last month, Production Weekly listed that the sequel was set to start filming this October in Vancouver, Canada (via Phantasmag).

If the rumors about when Jennifer’s Body production is starting are true, we could be getting it on the 2027 movie schedule. Between that and Fox's most recent post, the hype is certainly real for this sequel, and I can’t wait to eat it up!