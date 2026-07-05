How Adam Sandler And Taylor Swift Know Each Other (And What He Said Before Officiating Her Wedding)

Taylor Swift fans have been and continue to be desperate for any and all details about her getting “JUST&T MARRIED” to Travis Kelce on July 3. There have been a few surprises from what we’ve learned so far, including Karlie Kloss being one of the invited guests and comedian Adam Sandler officiating the wedding. The Billy Madison star has spoken glowingly about the artist in the past, but how do Swift and Sandler know each other?

Travis Kelce worked with Adam Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2, of course, where the NFL star played a waiter (there were theories that Taylor Swift also had a cameo), but the Sandman’s connection to the “Opalite” singer goes back way further than that. Sandler has been a Swiftie since his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, were kids, and he told Kelce how important she has been to the Sandler family on New Heights in 2024, saying:

By the way, what a girl. What a girl. I mean, she means so much to our house. I think I was shooting, like, Grown Ups or That’s My Boy or something in Massachusetts, and the kids were little and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song. It was one of the first times that you listen to every song on the record. When I was a kid, I think The Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, when you knew every tune.

The two movies Adam Sandler mentioned were released in 2010 and 2012, respectively. So we’re talking over a decade of Taylor Swift fandom here (though it’s unclear if they actually met each other during this time). But Sandler’s praise for her music didn’t stop there, as Sandler continued:

I loved listening to her in the car. I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life.

Adam Sandler has said that he, his wife Jackie, Sadie and Sunny have even gotten to meet Taylor Swift several times over the years. Possibly the first time was in October 2019, when Swift served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Sandler told Travis Kelce that he appreciated how she “saw the kids there, took her time, hung out with them.”

Then they got to hang out again at the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The Sandman recalled:

Then at her premiere for the movie, she talked to the kids and talked to them about their movie. You know, they did this [You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah] movie, and she talked about what she liked in it.

How incredibly sweet is that? Taylor Swift taking time from her own movie premiere to praise Sunny and Sadie Sandler for their own film. In fact, Swift has made such an impression on the women in Adam Sandler's life that he feels pressure to not ruin it. He said on New Heights:

She just floors my family. Floors them! Somebody asked me, ‘Who do you get nervous around?’ I said, ‘I do get nervous around Taylor Swift because I don’t want to fucking blow it for my kids and say something stupid,’ so I’m just like, ‘Shit, she means so much to my fucking house, I better say the right thing here.’ … She’s lifetime, forever, along with the whole world, she just means so much.

(Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

It’s not just her music and her message that the Sandler family loves so much either — they happen to be big fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a couple, as he concluded his mounds of praise by telling Kelce: