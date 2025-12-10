I Just Found Out Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Have A Rom-Com Pact That Definitely Makes For Better Movies

Some of Adam Sandler’s best romantic comedies have to be the ones in which he co-stars with Drew Barrymore. The duo have such a sweet dynamic, and considering it's been over a decade since their last rom-com, Blended, we think it’s about time they starred in their next one. While our hopes for their on-screen reunion is nothing but a dream right now, they did recently reunite. In the process, they shared one pact they’ve made on their shared rom-coms thus far I didn’t know about.

Adam Sandler guested on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his new movie, Jay Kelly, which is now streaming for those with a Netflix subscription. Barrymore brought up this fun fact about their popular movies, saying:

When Adam sings a song to me in our movies I won’t let you play it for me beforehand, and we do it for real live on camera for the very first time. So, when you see me hearing ‘Forgetful Lucy’ or ‘I Want To Grow Old With You’ in The Wedding Singer that is my natural reaction.

Some of the most magical sequences between the actors are the moments where Adam Sandler’s characters have sung to Drew Barrymore. Memorably, Sandler surprises Barrymore on a plane with “I Want To Grow Old With You” at the end of 1998’s The Wedding Singer. I know I’m moved every time I watch Sandler pluck “Forgetful Lucy” by fireside in 2004’s 50 First Dates. As Barrymore revealed, she wouldn’t let those scenes be filmed any other way but live in the moment. As Sandler added during the talk show moment:

You always made sure of that.

It’s an inspired decision by Drew Barrymore, because in those scenes you really feel the joy and amazement from her characters that you might not get the same if they had rehearsed the scene over and over. It must be so much fun for the both of them to film these scenes knowing they are surprises, and they’ve obviously become classic romantic comedy moments since. (Though, there has been some debate on the internet if Barrymore or Jennifer Aniston is Sandler’s best movie love interest).

Could Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler recapture their dynamic with another love story? Well, the pair did talk about this back in 2020, where Barrymore said they should “wait” until they “find something amazing,” noting it has to be “special” and “as iconic” as their other roles together. Given the fact that Sandler has often reunited with familiar co-stars and remains close friends with Barrymore, I certainly am holding out hope that she’ll get another live serenade, and we’ll see another great serenade sequence between them.

Meanwhile, you can see Adam Sandler team up with George Clooney in Jay Kelly, out now.