This Week Has Been A Tough One For Losses, And Today's The Day We Also Lost Chadwick Boseman

2026 has been a rough one for celebrity deaths, especially the last week. Just one day after it was revealed that Dolly Parton had passed away, news broke of Tim Curry's death. And as fans are in the midst of processing the loss of these two icons, today is actually the anniversary for Chadwick Boseman's 2020 death. Someone pass me the tissues, because I don't know how much more I can take.

While tributes to Tim Curry are still rolling in, it's also the anniversary of Boseman's passing. His Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o reminded anyone who might have forgotten with a carousel of photos on her Instagram account. Accompanying the images was the following caption:

Hold on to those you love who love you back. Tell them you love them. Show them you love them. You’ll miss them when they’re gone. @chadwickboseman

The Oscar-winning actress shared this with her 11.2 million followers on the social media outlet, and the comments section is filled with fans who are sounding off about the late actor's legacy. Her message speaks volumes for anyone experiencing grief, as well as moviegoers who are still not over Boseman's sudden death. Some of the responses include:

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I get soaked in tears like a helpless child each time I remember him. He was so humble , so kind and so thoughtful. Rest in Power brother. We are all on our way

rest in peace to the king himself 🕊️🙌🏾

Such a beautiful soul ❤️

Rest in peace, Chadwick 🤍🙏🏾 We miss you!

Never forget this day. 1 of 3 celebrities I shed a tear for (Kobe and Stuart Scott the others).

While Boseman played the superheroic Black Panther in the MCU (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), it's clear that he was a real-life hero to many fans out there... especially young people who saw themselves in his characters. Although the comments section on the above post is also full of adults who were sharing love for the Get On Up star.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Lupita Nyong'o always posts on the anniversary of Boseman's death, and has also spoken about how difficult it's been mourning him over the past few years. His passing was the result of a private battle with colon cancer, something that he didn't even tell his collaborators he was struggling with. This set of circumstances makes his death all the more tragic, as even those close with the late actor were caught off guard.

Despite the years that have passed, it's clear that folks are still struggling over the late actor's passing. And since Chadwick Boseman didn't have a will, there's a legal battle happening right now over his estate. Specifically between his widow and his surviving siblings and parents.

Our thoughts are with Boseman's loved ones as they come up on this difficult milestone. What is clear is that the late actor leaves behind and incredible legacy, and generations of fans.