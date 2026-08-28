This Week Has Been A Tough One For Losses, And Today's The Day We Also Lost Chadwick Boseman
Talk about a devastating week.
2026 has been a rough one for celebrity deaths, especially the last week. Just one day after it was revealed that Dolly Parton had passed away, news broke of Tim Curry's death. And as fans are in the midst of processing the loss of these two icons, today is actually the anniversary for Chadwick Boseman's 2020 death. Someone pass me the tissues, because I don't know how much more I can take.
While tributes to Tim Curry are still rolling in, it's also the anniversary of Boseman's passing. His Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o reminded anyone who might have forgotten with a carousel of photos on her Instagram account. Accompanying the images was the following caption:
The Oscar-winning actress shared this with her 11.2 million followers on the social media outlet, and the comments section is filled with fans who are sounding off about the late actor's legacy. Her message speaks volumes for anyone experiencing grief, as well as moviegoers who are still not over Boseman's sudden death. Some of the responses include:
- I get soaked in tears like a helpless child each time I remember him. He was so humble , so kind and so thoughtful. Rest in Power brother. We are all on our way
- rest in peace to the king himself 🕊️🙌🏾
- Such a beautiful soul ❤️
- Rest in peace, Chadwick 🤍🙏🏾 We miss you!
- Never forget this day. 1 of 3 celebrities I shed a tear for (Kobe and Stuart Scott the others).
While Boseman played the superheroic Black Panther in the MCU (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), it's clear that he was a real-life hero to many fans out there... especially young people who saw themselves in his characters. Although the comments section on the above post is also full of adults who were sharing love for the Get On Up star.
Lupita Nyong'o always posts on the anniversary of Boseman's death, and has also spoken about how difficult it's been mourning him over the past few years. His passing was the result of a private battle with colon cancer, something that he didn't even tell his collaborators he was struggling with. This set of circumstances makes his death all the more tragic, as even those close with the late actor were caught off guard.
Despite the years that have passed, it's clear that folks are still struggling over the late actor's passing. And since Chadwick Boseman didn't have a will, there's a legal battle happening right now over his estate. Specifically between his widow and his surviving siblings and parents.
Our thoughts are with Boseman's loved ones as they come up on this difficult milestone. What is clear is that the late actor leaves behind and incredible legacy, and generations of fans.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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