The Polar Express Scared Me As A Kid, But I Just Rewatched It And Really Loved It

The Polar Express turns 20 next year, and though many argue if it deserves a spot in the best Christmas movies of all time list, it’s definitely one that is great for the whole family. At least, that’s what some might think since the flick is based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name.

Unfortunately, not every child finds wonder in the Christmas Eve adventure. I know I certainly didn’t. In fact, I was terrified of the Robert Zemeckis-created movie when I was growing up. Despite my childhood nightmares being fueled by this heartwarming story, I decided it was time to give it another chance. I’m glad I did, because I ended up walking away from the movie absolutely loving it.

There Are Definitely Still Some Scenes That Left Me Unnerved

Don’t get me wrong, I loved watching The Polar Express this time around, but that scared little kid is still alive and well inside of me. Thankfully, I didn’t have to run to my room and hide under the covers, but certain scenes still left me feeling unnerved.

By far, the scariest scene in the entire movie is when Hero Boy and Hero Girl are being escorted back to their train compartment by the Conductor and enter a room full of discarded and mistreated toys. The puppets are all in bad shape and scary on their own, but the scene gets even worse when an Ebenezer Scrooge-inspired marionette comes to life at the hands of the Hobo. I have no idea why they thought that scene was a good idea to include, but I can confidently say it was a mistake since it still scares me even now.

Speaking of the Hobo, his entire character design and arc continues to unnerve me. The whole ghostly aspect of his character is what gets me, especially when he basically disappears on Hero Boy on top of the train.

But There Are Also Some Really Magical Scenes That Deserve To Be Watched

While I admit the Tom Hanks-led flick isn’t a perfect holiday movie, some magical moments had me beating myself up over not rewatching the movie sooner. For one, the music is incredible. The “Hot Chocolate” sequence had me yearning to jump up and dance with the waiters, while “When Christmas Comes To Town” had me reaching for a box of tissues. The true musical masterpiece, though, is Josh Groban’s “Believe,” which went on to be nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, and even won a Grammy Award.

I also really loved the friendship that blossomed between Hero Boy, Hero Girl and Billy. I find that Christmas movies so often focus on familial relationships, so it was refreshing to see friendship at the forefront of this one, especially since they all helped each other reevaluate their views on Santa and the holiday season.

Of course, the climax of the movie is the moment that truly sealed the deal that The Polar Express needs to be a movie I watch year after year. There’s something so magical about them finally arriving at the North Pole and getting to see Santa. The through-line of the bells signifying true belief in Santa is masterfully done and perfect. I almost cried when Hero Boy was given the bell as the first present.

While the movie might not be for everyone, I definitely suggest rewatching it if you haven’t checked it out in a long time; if not for the story, then at least to appreciate how far Hollywood has come with motion capture technology since this was the first entire movie to be created using it. Then you can read up on some great behind-the-scenes facts about how The Polar Express was made.

You can stream The Polar Express with a Max subscription. Don’t forget to check out our 2023 Christmas Movie Schedule so you don’t miss out on any new holiday films!