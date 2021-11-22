The Rock And Kevin Hart May Be Busy Actors, But Sounds Like There’s Already A Timeline For Jumanji 4

Few actors are more in demand these days than Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The Hollywood heavyweights always seem to be getting involved in new projects, whether they’re acting, producing, or, in the case of Kevin Hart, penning a kid’s book. Don’t think that means they’ve forgotten about their fan-favorite movies, however: the next installment in the rebooted Jumanji franchise already seems to have a production timeline.

Hiram Garcia, the producer behind Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Red Notice, recently revealed to ComicBook.com that the next Jumanji film ( the third movie in the rebooted series and the fourth overall) may be coming out sooner rather than later. He said:

We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie. So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon. And obviously the goal is sometime after... Jake [Kasdan] is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up. But sometime after Red One comes out, Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment.

After Jumanji: The Next Level was released in 2019, many fans expected the next film to follow in just a couple of years. However, after the pandemic struck, plans for a fourth Jumanji film were temporarily shelved. In the interim, the film’s stars committed to other projects. Karen Gillan released the action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and is on tap to play Nebula in several productions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Kevin Hart is set to appear in The Man From Toronto and Borderlands.

Meanwhile, the ubiquitous Dwayne Johnson has starred in two films in 2021 alone: Jungle Cruise and Red Notice ( another collaboration with Hiram Garcia ). He also recently finished filming his scenes for the long-awaited Black Adam movie and is attached to star in the holiday adventure Red One.

With all of those projects in the pipeline, it seems crazy to think that the next Jumanji movie could really be on the horizon. Luckily, Hiram Garcia is making the project a priority, and he thinks fans are going to be pleased with the final product. He said:

It's going to be good, man. It's really, it's fun and it's smart. It's a really smart take. And Jake [Kasdan] has been spearheading that, and he's brilliant.

Good things come to those who wait. Let’s just hope that fans don’t have to wait too long for the next adventure in the Jumanji saga. In the meantime, fans of Dwayne Johnson can check out Red Notice and Kevin Hart aficionados can stream Fatherhood, both on Netflix. The first two Jumanji movies, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, are available to stream now on Hulu.