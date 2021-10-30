Dwayne Johnson Is Re-Teaming With Some Jumanji Talent For His Christmas Action Movie

One of Dwayne Johnson’s most successful franchises is definitely Jumanji. He, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black revived the beloved 1995 movie and turned it into something new and exciting, which (like the original) has become massively successful. At present, Johnson is teaming up with a Fast and Furious writer for a Christmas action movie, which sounds fantastic by itself. Now, the fan-favorite actor has confirmed that he's bringing in a key Jumanji collaborator for the holiday flick.

The Black Adam star is re-teaming with director Jake Kasden for the upcoming Amazon movie, which is called Red One. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan will not only helm the film but will also serve as a producer. The filmmaker will direct the movie from a screenplay by Chris Morgan, a Fast and Furious writer who worked with The Rock on Hobbs and Shaw. It goes without saying that there's some serious action talent both in front of and behind the camera, and fans are sure to be excited for what's to come.

At this point, there aren't many specific plot details on Red One but, when you say Christmas action movie, I automatically think of something like Die Hard or even Lethal Weapon, both of which are iconic blockbusters that take place during the holidays. Dwayne Johnson's movie is described as an action-adventure that will take audiences all around the world, so it seems this is going to be a very ambitious project. Jake Kasdan definitely tackled some interesting locations in the first two Jumanji movies, so he should be a shoo-in for this particular gig.

As mentioned, the board game-themed franchise has been a major hit (and is even getting its own theme park ride ). so it's no surprise that the director was brought on. Fans are still waiting for updates on a fourth movie , though it's likely that one will be made at some point. Who would have thought the franchise would have become such a major player at the box office? But in hindsight, it was probably fair to expect that would be the case, given those who were attached to it.

Dwayne Johnson has more than a few franchises under his belt at this point, with the most recent being this past summer’s hit movie, Jungle Cruise. The actor and his co-star, Emily Blunt, had great chemistry on screen, and the pair managed to stress Disney out during their press tour with their back and forths. With the Disney film set to get a sequel as well, one has to wonder how Johnson makes time for all of these projects.