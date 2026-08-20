I Knew The Rock Had A ‘Complicated Relationship’ With His Dad, But I Didn't Know How Important That Was To New Moana Project
"I never got that..."
It’s no secret that the Moana films are close to the heart of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The movies from Disney have allowed the multi-hyphenate to be loud and proud about his Polynesian culture in a big way. But I just learned more about how the live-action Moana allowed The Rock to connect to the “complicated relationship” he had with his late father, Rocky Johnson, as well.
For the live-action Moana movie, Johnson had the opportunity to co-write and sing a sweet song called “Your Dad” for the Moana: Voices of the Ocean album. It’s a sweet track that shows the warmth of being a father. Here’s what The Rock said about the song to SiriusXM:
The Rock’s dad was a pioneering Canadian professional wrestler who won multiple championships in his heyday. The movie star looked up to his dad growing up, and clearly was inspired by him when it came to his own career. But at the same time, as Dwayne Johnson has detailed in the past, he was also very tough on him.
“Your Dad” offers a supportive message to Johnson’s three daughters that perhaps he never heard from his own father, who died in 2020 at the age of 75. As he added:
It sounds like writing and performing the song was cathartic for Dwayne Johnson, who’s trying to learn from his late father now that he’s a dad himself. Johnson has a 25-year-old named Simone, a 10-year-old named Jasmine and an 8-year-old named Tiana. You can check out the song “Your Dad” below:
The Moana-inspired album isn’t the first time The Rock has confronted his relationship with his dad. Joseph Lee Anderson also played Rocky Johnson in his autobiographical sitcom on NBC, Young Rock, which was on for three seasons. Johnson’s relationship with his father has clearly been an important aspect of his life that he’s felt compelled to explore through his work, and knowing how it’s connected to Moana is something I didn’t realize.
The live-action Moana hit theaters last month to tons of reactions calling it “unnecessary”, and the movie made just $293.7 million worldwide against a reported $250 million budget. Despite the flop, The Rock has stood by the live-action movie because it allowed a Polynesian cast to be front-and-center on the big screen. And, without it, “Your Dad” may have never had a reason to come to fruition.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
What sweet, vulnerable words from Johnson! Next, he has the new Jumanji movie coming out on Christmas Day among other upcoming The Rock movies.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.