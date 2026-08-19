Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Brand Sold Out Early On. Report Claims It's Been A ‘Disaster’ Since

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney launched her lingerie brand , Syrn. In a matter of hours, Syrn’s first drop sold out , with the actress taking to Instagram to say she was “grateful” and that a restock would be happening “soon.” Now, the company has been around for months, and it’s reportedly not doing too hot, as one insider claimed it's been a “disaster.”

Apparently, there have been meetings happening to talk about how Syrn can increase its sales. Allegedly, it hasn’t been selling the way they believed it would, as one insider claimed to InTouch :

It’s been a disaster. They thought it would be a sellout based on Sydney’s brand but clearly her saleability is waning rapidly.

When Syrn was launched, Sweeney’s viral stunts made a splash, causing lots of conversation about the company. That talk was both positive and negative, because while it sold out, there were also people roasting the brand .

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Since then, the Anyone But You actress has been consistently posting about Syrn on her own Instagram, where she has 26 million followers. She also created a saloon for the lingerie brand at Stagecoach and has been rocking the garments during her off-time from filming. Between August 10 and 14, amid the Spokane wildfires, Sweeney also donated 100% of the profits from her “Do What Makes You Naked” to organizations helping those impacted by the fires.

So, we’ve consistently been seeing promotion from her for her brand. And it’s clear it was successful at first. However, according to this source, it’s allegedly not doing as well as they’d hoped. Therefore, it’s reportedly back to the drawing board as they work on ways to heighten sales for this size-inclusive lingerie brand.

Obviously, take this with a grain of salt; we don’t have the numbers to prove that this is true.

Notably, Syrn did get some mixed reviews. Actress and model Hailee Lautenbach said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the pieces while reviewing them on her Instagram. However, Slate’s Scaachi Koul said the pieces are “fine,” while also expressing that it felt like these products were “something women buy in order to appeal to men.”

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On the brand’s site, some of the products listed as bestsellers have fairly positive reviews; however, there is negative feedback too. The Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit has 84 five-star reviews and four one-star reviews, and a handful of reviews falling between two and four stars. Meanwhile, the Soft Launch Scoop Bralette has five one-star reviews and 40 five-star reviews, with a few more responses from shoppers falling between three and four stars.

The report from InTouch also notes that Sweeney’s other major fashion endeavour, her jeans campaign with American Eagle , struggled. In one sense, it did, because it was met with a ton of backlash and controversy. However, it also made a lot of money .

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Syrn grows and sells as it continues through its first year.