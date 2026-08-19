Sons Of Anarchy’s Return To FX Is Nothing Like I Expected. All Hail Charlie Hunnam And...Rob Mac?

For all of us Sons of Anarchy fans holding out hope for another chapter from the Teller family’s history, that wait is still ongoing with no clear end in sight. But for everyone who would be perfectly happy with a completely different take on the FX action-drama, Charlie Hunnam, Jonathan Groff and It’s Always Sunny creator Rob Mac joined forces to unleash a new era of motorcycle mayhem in Legends, which will bring together the bulk of S.O.A.’s star-studded cast.

Before we even get into the bizarro synopsis for this intriguing new project, let’s rundown the already locked-in cast members making returns:

Charlie Hunnam

Ron Perlman

Katey Sagal

Maggie Siff

Mark Boone Junior

Tommy Flanagan

Kim Coates

Theo Rossi

Just as it was in Sons of Anarchy, that's a (fictional) murderers row of actors, and it's also key to point out this note: "Additional Cast To Be Announced." So there's a chance we could see even more alums like Jimmy Smits, Walton Goggins, Drea de Matteo, David Labrava and more. Probably not Taylor Sheridan, but no reason to say never just yet. (But go ahead and say it.)

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

What Legends Will Be About

The story, developed by Hunnam and Groff, is set during a fan convention reunion panel for Sons of Anarchy marking a decade since it wrapped its seven-season run. But instead of being the usual autographs and Q&A experience, the boundaries between reality and fiction start to collide as the acting ensemble have to band together to face a threat "more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show."

WTF, are you kidding me? This sounds amazing! Put this show in theaters! Take! My! Money! And! House! As! Collateral!

Okay enough with the exclamation points. (Harumph!) The concept is right up my alley, as I love anytime life and art can be enmeshed in weird ways like this.

(Image credit: FX)

Interestingly, even though the cast includes Katey Sagal (who is set to co-star with Ted Danson in a new Apple TV show that will play up her sexual prowess) is part of the cast, missing from this initial lineup is her hubby and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. I can't imagine Hunnam would have started developing this idea without Sutter giving a thumbs up, so hopefully he'll pop up at a later point.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actually, wait, what if Kurt Sutter is Legends' villain, in some twisted "creator vs. creation" story arc? Now I may be disappointed if that doesn't happen. And still wonder what this show means for Sutter's First Nine plans. Though I guess he might be busy with his Jason Momoa-starring project, or that noir-leaning series he has in the works.

Here's what FX Entertainment President Nike Grad said about the S.O.A. cast's return for Legends, with a lot of the championing going to Charlie Hunnam.

When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision. Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.

Welcome to the top of my most anticipated shows that aren't in the horror genre, Legends. I cannot wait to meet you. I also am not-so-secretly hoping to learn that Rob Mac will supplement his executive producer role with an on-screen character that tries to out-muscle Hunnma. TV is always missing a good muscle-off, don't you agree?

At this early point of the show's lifespan, there's no telling when it'll eventually show up on FX. In the meantime, the flagship series can be streamed in full via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.