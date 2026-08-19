Kim Kardashian Shared New Pics With Lewis Hamilton (But It's Her Belly Chain That Truly Stands Out)

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been one of the hottest celebrity couples of the moment since their hard launch in June. And, as if wearing a sparkly dress on a yacht wasn’t enough, the vacation pics just keep coming this summer for the viral star. Kim K’s latest photo dump shows that the socialite is all in on belly chains this season.

Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been enjoying a tropical vacation with Kim’s kids, and the photos are so gorgeous. You can click through the new post:

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Kim K. captioned her Instagram post simply with “Aloha” as she shared a host of gorgeous outfits and moments both with her guy and kids. The first two photos have Kardashian wearing an all-pink fit that’s fit for Barbie or Elle Woods in Legally Blonde while on the beach.

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The media personality is also seen catching waves on a paddleboard with the kiddos, riding shotgun with her boyfriend, who’s a Formula One driver. But her bikini looks are really the star here.

It’s hard to reinvent wearing a bikini, but leave it to Kim K. In multiple photos of her in her two-piece swimwear, one can’t help but notice the belly chains she’s accessorizing with. It’s like adding a necklace to a simple dress. It really adds something to it, and it’s not hard to imagine pictures like these inspiring more women to get into this trend on their own summer vacations because of her.

Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner also donned the same sort of style back in March on her own Instagram post about her picturesque vacation. Other celebs who have rocked it are Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Beyoncé. But when they say no fashion trends are new, this sort of applies to the belly chain. It’s also been worn by women for thousands of years, primarily in India, Egypt and Africa.

Kim Kardashian’s recent vacation comes after she was “lakemaxxing” in black bikinis a couple of weeks ago with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. This trip she’s posting about now definitely seems like a significant one since she’s vacationing with her man and her kids. It's a big step. Word on the street is that Hamilton having a positive relationship with her children is very important to Kim, and allegedly her four kids already think her new guy is “really cool.”

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Once Kim K. is home, she’s got a lot on her plate. From running businesses like SKIMS to filming her various projects in the works, like All’s Fair Season 2 or her upcoming comedy called Group Chat Pilot. But for now, she and Hamilton seem to be really soaking up the sun, and you gotta love how her wearing the belly chain trend elevates her bikini looks.