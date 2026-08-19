Supergirl's David Krumholtz Clarified 'Quitting' Hollywood Comments. Jamie Lee Curtis & More Responded

One of those actors who seems impervious to bad performances, David Krumholtz has amassed well over 100 TV and movie credits, from Freaks and Geeks and The Santa Clause to Oppenheimer and Supergirl. lAny time he pops on the screen, audiences can nod assuredly that it'll be a scene worth watching. Which is why a lot of his fans, followers and fellow actors reacted with dismay after he shared a downbeat social post about making the decision to take a break from the business after a series of frustrating situations, with many thinking he was quitting acting for good.

Krumholtz, who noted in 2024 that his phone wasn't ringing very much after Oppenheimer despite its billion-dollar box office, later deleted the post and shared a follow-up clarification on Instagram to assure everyone that, despite any ominousness being picked up on, he isn't in retirement mode. in his words:

Firstly, I am very well. And I feel very loved. Secondly, I never used the word 'retiring' or 'quitting'. Instead, I said that I decided to put my career on hold. I don’t expect anyone to understand, but the outpouring of support for my decision has been deeply heartwarming. I am wildly grateful, as more than one of my biggest dreams have come true as a result of being an actor. Grateful to all who support and believe in me. However, a time has come where the weight of those dreams and ambitions has become surprisingly oppressive. That’s a me problem, not a Hollywood as a whole problem.

He went on to address that as much as he understands a career in acting comes with disappointments, he is in the process of regaining his mental health in now that his 'mountain of disappointments' aren't as easy to bounce back from.

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As well, he addressed the "crossroads" he's at by way of what he wants the next chapter of his life to be, and that's what he'll be taking this time to dig into. He ended his message with, "Just,… gimme a sec. ❤️"

Soon after he shared his re-expressed thoughts, another flood of supportive comments popped up and have continued to do so. One of the lengthiest responses came from none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared the following, which got its own response from Krumholtz.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS: A very close friend wrote a beautiful thought piece about what we all do and try to do in this industry entitled

THIS IS A DANGEROUS BUSINESS

It's also a business in flux and shapeshifting in front of our eyes. Technology combined with the continued fallout from the pandemic and the artistic corporatization industrial complex of the art form we all love, has resulted in many many many many many many many artists losing opportunities and hope. Protect your mental health and find your bliss and know that you are respected as an artist and as a human. DAVID KRUMHOLTZ: Jamie. You know this means so much to me. Truly. I’m taking my personal power back like Mo’Nique! You and I come from good stock! 🤓❤️😉

A very close friend wrote a beautiful thought piece about what we all do and try to do in this industry entitled THIS IS A DANGEROUS BUSINESS It's also a business in flux and shapeshifting in front of our eyes. Technology combined with the continued fallout from the pandemic and the artistic corporatization industrial complex of the art form we all love, has resulted in many many many many many many many artists losing opportunities and hope. Protect your mental health and find your bliss and know that you are respected as an artist and as a human.

Wise words all around, and thoughtful ones for her to share in such an instance. Not that she was alone. Plenty of celebs who have worked with Krumholtz in the past (and otherwise) shared the love for him during his current stresses.

JUDD APATOW: ❤️❤️

❤️❤️ JAIME ALEXANDER: In full support🙌

In full support🙌 MARGARITA LEVIEVA: I relate wholeheartedly. Love you, man. This feels right. For now. ❤️‍🔥

I relate wholeheartedly. Love you, man. This feels right. For now. ❤️‍🔥 JILLIAN BELL: Beautifully said. You have to protect your mental health first and foremost. You are one of my favorite actors and I can’t wait for the day you say put me back in coach. But until then, you live your life and take a much deserved exhale. Love you buddy.

Beautifully said. You have to protect your mental health first and foremost. You are one of my favorite actors and I can’t wait for the day you say put me back in coach. But until then, you live your life and take a much deserved exhale. Love you buddy. JEWEL STAITE: 👏❤️

👏❤️ REGGIE LEE: Wishing you fulfillment. Thank you for eloquently stating what most actors are feeling today. There is LIFE to live and you are helping us all by seeing that. 🙏🏽🫶🏽💪🏽

Wishing you fulfillment. Thank you for eloquently stating what most actors are feeling today. There is LIFE to live and you are helping us all by seeing that. 🙏🏽🫶🏽💪🏽 KERRY KINNEY SILVER: I love you, friend☺️❤️

I love you, friend☺️❤️ JOHN CARROLL LYNCH: Take your time. Find joy. You’re a good man. Those of us who are “mid-career professionals” completely get it. ❤️

Take your time. Find joy. You’re a good man. Those of us who are “mid-career professionals” completely get it. ❤️ CHRISTOPHER MINTZ-PLASSE: ❤️❤️

❤️❤️ JENNIFER ESPOSITO: Yup. As we spoke about. Sending ❤️

Yup. As we spoke about. Sending ❤️ JANUARY JONES: Of course we understand. I break up with acting all the time. I will be like “ew as if” and then love bomb it 2yrs later. It’s Such a toxic boyfriend haha. No need to label it.

If this were a game of "Who said it best?" however, Joey mic-dropping Pants would take the grand prize. His lengthy comment:

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JOE PANTOLIANO: Greed, runs down like shit through goose‘s ass. The billionaires are turning our profession into a hobby. It’s like doing equity waiver, loving this Craft no longer puts food on the table. when Ben Johnson went from being a horse wrangler stunt man to an actor, John Ford paid him $5000 a week X 10 weeks work. Adjusted for inflation in 1938 when they shot that movie $5000 then is worth. $118.642.14 in today’s yeah please don’t get me wrong. I’m incredibly grateful I’ve been way too lucky and have enjoyed every second that I get to play and yes, I know that great actors are a dime a dozen and the market is flooded supply and demand we have to build and create we want to stay in the game as I like to say I’ve been semi retired since I’m 18 years old and doing this for 53 years and a member of the screen actors guild since 1972. Like my agent & endeavor said when they fired me 15 years ago, You had a good run.

I kinda wish Joey Pants would tell me that exact same quote if I was ever in a position where I had to ask him what time it is.

Although I have to wonder if stories about his plights helped out, since he was in a whopping ten projects released in 2025. (Two were animated, so they probably happened long before that.)

Wanna see the actor bring his elf Bernard back for The Santa Clauses TV show? Stream it now via Disney+ subscription, or you can find him portraying Kryptonian patriarch Zor-el in Supergirl, which is available to purchase or rent on digital.