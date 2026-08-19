I Need To Talk About Ryan Gosling's Starfighter Jacket, And Its Cool Nod To The Rebel Alliance

Ryan Gosling and extremely iconic movie jackets have a history. Drive gave him the satin scorpion jacket that launched a thousand Halloween costumes, and Blade Runner 2049 put him in a shearling coat that somehow made wandering around a miserable dystopian wasteland look fashionable. Now, for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter , he has apparently decided the man needs another piece of outerwear I desperately want, and this one comes with a fantastic Rebel Alliance twist.

Gosling showed off the jacket during Disney's D23 showcase in Anaheim, where director Shawn Levy officially introduced his Starfighter character , Kade Auberon. The presentation began with an adorable nod to his Disney past and his days on The Mickey Mouse Club, complete with a throwback-style MMC jacket. Then Levy helped him swap it for a jacket inspired by the one Kade wears in the upcoming Star Wars movie . The handoff was captured on TikTok by The Moment Lab and can be seen below.

Can we please talk about that new jacket? Look at the back of that thing.

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As you can see in the image below, the black, star-speckled jacket has what initially looks like a distressed skull-and-crossbones insignia painted across it. Look closer, though, and the skull is created from an upside-down version of the Rebel Alliance's famous Starbird logo, with crossed blasters completing the pirate-style design.

(Image credit: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney))

Genuinely, that may be one of the coolest uses of existing Star Wars iconography I've seen in years.

The Starbird has been part of the franchise since the original trilogy, appearing on Rebel pilots' helmets and uniforms. Lucasfilm has also linked its origins to Sabine Wren's personal Starbird symbol in Star Wars Rebels, with the character's creative choice essentially inspiring the Rebel Alliance's insignia.

Turning that familiar symbol upside down and reshaping it into something closer to a pirate flag tells me a lot about the attitude Starfighter may be going for. We still know relatively little about the movie, and I have no idea what the emblem actually means to Kade. Still, this one design choice has me very excited to find out.

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That tracks with what Gosling revealed about his character at D23. He described Kade as “a guy from the wrong side of the galaxy,” whose fate becomes tied to the fastest starfighter ever built. Lucasfilm says the movie follows the cynical rogue as his mysterious past catches up with him, sending him across the galaxy. So giving that guy what amounts to Rebel Alliance pirate gear feels pretty appropriate.

The first footage shown exclusively at D23 also revealed that Kade owns a decommissioned Imperial Reaper-class fighter that he claims is the fastest starfighter ever built. Flynn Gray's younger character becomes wrapped up in that adventure, with the footage showing the pair traveling across several planets while Kade works on the mysterious ship.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Levy has said the 2027 movie release tells an original story set during a period of the Star Wars timeline we have not previously explored on screen. Gosling and Gray are joined by Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth and Aaron Pierre, among others.

Star Wars: Starfighter arrives May 28, 2027, exactly 50 years and a few days after the original Star Wars changed movies forever in May 1977. And as for Gosling's new duds? No notes.